Legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers no more    

Cricket lost one of its tallest icons on Friday with the death of Sir Garfield Sobers, the peerless West Indian whose breathtaking all-round brilliance made him one of the greatest players the game has ever known.

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He was 89, and his death leaves a legacy that transcends generations.

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The death of the former West Indies captain was confirmed by his son Daniel.

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Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, in 1936, Sobers was exactly 11 days shy of being 90.

Widely regarded as the game's greatest all-rounder, Sobers played 93 Tests and scored 8,032 runs at 57.78 with 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries between March 1954 and April 1974.

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A left-handed batter, who could also bowl left-arm pace, wrist spin and orthodox spin, Sobers claimed 235 wickets in Test cricket. He played in a solitary ODI, taking one wicket. He was also a splendid fielder.

He was also the first-ever batter to have hit six sixes in an over in First-Class cricket, playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968.

"A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers," wrote Cricket West Indies on X.

The BCCI said Sobers has left an "enduring legacy to inspire generations".

"The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders," it said on X.

"His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations."

Nottinghamshire said in their statement, "Nottinghamshire are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, at the age of 89."

"Arriving at Trent Bridge shortly after rules on overseas players appearing in the County Championship were relaxed, Sobers was immediately appointed captain, and lifted Notts from 15th place to fourth in his first summer of English domestic cricket."

"That season ended with Sobers becoming the first batsman ever to hit six sixes in a single over of six consecutive balls in First-Class cricket, as he put Glamorgan to the sword at Swansea," the club added.

The premier annual award from the ICC is named in the honour of the former West Indies captain -- the Sir Garfield Sobers Award -- to recognise and honour the most outstanding performer in international cricket across formats.

Sobers captained the West Indies in 39 Tests between 1965 and 1972, winning nine, drawing 20 while losing 10.

He made his debut in First-Class cricket at the age of 16 and went on to make his maiden Test appearance a year late, against England at Kingston.

Sobers' maiden hundred, a mammoth 365 (38 fours) against Pakistan at Kingston in February 1958, was also the highest-ever Test score by any batter at time, which he had scored at the age of 23. It stood as the highest individual Test score for 36 years.

He played an overall 383 First-Class matches, scoring 28,314 runs with 86 centuries and 121 fifties at 54.87, and also took 1,043 wickets.

Sobers remains the fourth highest run-getter in the history of West Indies cricket and is placed eighth in the list of most wicket-takers for the Caribbean side.

He was Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975 for his services to cricket and named one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Century in 2000.