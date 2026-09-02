When Sir Geoffrey Boycott doffed his hat to ‘Sir’ Ravindra Jadeja

In a recent podcast, former English great Sir Geoffrey Boycott was asked who his favourite modern-day cricketer was.

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He had to choose it from the cricketers who had played in the past 15 years.

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The interviewers suggested the names of Fab Four—India’s Virat Kohli, England’s Joe Root, Australia’s Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. But none of the four found a favour with him.

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The 85-year-old former English opener named Ravindra Jadeja as his favourite cricketer. He said Jadeja could bowl, bat when he put his head down and was a gun fielder—a complete all-rounder.

Boycott said he had met Jadeja recently on a tour to India. Jadeja did not believe it when Boycott told him that he was his favourite cricketer.

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To top it all, Boycott said Jadeja was also a handsome lad.