‘Whenever I get out of the hotel...’: Punjab Kings’s Iyer on his ‘Sarpanch Sahab’ nickname

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer opened up on his ‘Sarpanch Sahab’ nickname received since his joining the franchise, saying that it has become a common occurrence for him to be referred by his fans by this nickname.

Iyer will have a chance to immortalise his name as the true ‘Sarpanch’ of PBKS as he looks forward to secure the franchise their first-ever IPL title against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking in a video by PBKS’ official X handle, Iyer said about his nickname, “I seriously have no idea about it. I have got no clue how I got this name, but I am sure it came from the management. They gave me this tag, and it has been tagged along. So wherever I go in Punjab right now, in Chandigarh, whenever I get out of the hotel, they’re like, ‘Sarpanch Sahab, take a picture’.”

“So, a lot of incidents have happened. But I remember this incident where we were just coming back from the ground. So, we were stopped at the signal, and there was this car filled with five guys. They saw me sitting in the car, and they were like, ‘Sarpanch Sahab, if you win this year, we will build a road here in your name’,” he concluded.