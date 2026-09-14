Why India refused to accept Asia Cup Trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

Almost the same script played out at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday after Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team prevailed over Sri Lanka in a one-sided final, as had been the case after the India men’s team had won the Asia Cup last year.

The victorious team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Earlier, the men’s team had done exactly the same.

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According to media reports, the team did so in solidarity with the stand taken by the men’s team.

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India head coach Amol Muzumdar said it was the stand taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team stood by it.

As Sri Lanka's medal ceremony ended with skipper Chamari Athapaththu collecting the runners-up cheque from Naqvi and giving a post-match interview, the broadcast cut back to the post-match studio show.

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Speaking after the press conference, as quoted by Cricinfo, Muzumdar said Team India being declared as champions is good enough. “That stand has been taken by the BCCI and we stand by it. For us, this tournament is over, we are the champions. That's good enough.”

Before the presentation ceremony started, Team India was in a huddle, with Muzumdar addressing the team and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla giving the 'Fielder of the Match' medal to pacer Nandani Sharma. With ANI