DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Cricket / Why India refused to accept Asia Cup Trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

Why India refused to accept Asia Cup Trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

The victorious team refused to accept trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:47 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The victorious India women's cricket team. Photo: X@BCCIWomen
Advertisement

Almost the same script played out at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday after Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team prevailed over Sri Lanka in a one-sided final, as had been the case after the India men’s team had won the Asia Cup last year.

The victorious team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Earlier, the men’s team had done exactly the same.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the team did so in solidarity with the stand taken by the men’s team.

Advertisement

India head coach Amol Muzumdar said it was the stand taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team stood by it.

As Sri Lanka's medal ceremony ended with skipper Chamari Athapaththu collecting the runners-up cheque from Naqvi and giving a post-match interview, the broadcast cut back to the post-match studio show.

Advertisement

Speaking after the press conference, as quoted by Cricinfo, Muzumdar said Team India being declared as champions is good enough. “That stand has been taken by the BCCI and we stand by it. For us, this tournament is over, we are the champions. That's good enough.”

Before the presentation ceremony started, Team India was in a huddle, with Muzumdar addressing the team and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla giving the 'Fielder of the Match' medal to pacer Nandani Sharma. With ANI

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts