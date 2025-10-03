Why Indian cricket fans are asking Pakistan commentator Sana Mir to ‘pack up and leave’

Former Pakistan cricketer and current commentator Sana Mir has responded to criticism she received for referring to "Azad Kashmir" during live commentary in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Colombo.

Advertisement

Also read: "No malice in my heart": says ex-Pak cricketer Sana Mir after criticism for 'Azad Kashmir' mention during World Cup commentary

Advertisement

While discussing batter Natalia Pervaiz, Mir said: "Natalia, who comes from Kashmir — Azad Kashmir — plays in Lahore a lot of cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there."

Advertisement

The remark quickly went viral on social media, sparking backlash from some Indian users who claimed the term 'Azad Kashmir' was politically charged and demanded her removal from the commentary panel. Many tagged the ICC, BCCI, and Indian officials, calling for strict action and asked her to leave India.

One commented: “What the hell is “Azaad Kashmir” @ICC @BCCI?

Advertisement

You must take a stern action against this Pakistani commentator and send her back packing from India @JayShah @MithunManhas !!, was one comment.

What the hell is “Azaad Kashmir” @ICC @BCCI ? You must take a stern action against this Pakistani commentator and send her back packing from India @JayShah @MithunManhas !! pic.twitter.com/CmeiqQmzGj — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) October 2, 2025

In response, Sana Mir posted a statement on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, expressing disappointment at the reaction: "It is unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure," she wrote.

"My comment about a Pakistan player’s hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced coming from a certain region and her incredible journey. It’s part of the storytelling we do as commentators."

It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level. My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges… pic.twitter.com/G722fLj17C — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) October 2, 2025

Mir also clarified that there was no political intent behind her words and that she was referring to player profiles typically listed on ESPNCricinfo. She included a screenshot from the site, stating:

"There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments... Please don’t politicise it."

The controversy comes amid heightened sensitivity surrounding territorial terminology. India refers to the region as "Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir" (PoJK), while Pakistan calls it "Azad Jammu and Kashmir" (AJK).

Meanwhile, on the field, Bangladesh defeated Pakistan convincingly, chasing down the target of 130 with seven wickets in hand and 113 balls remaining. Rubya Haider starred for Bangladesh with a solid 54 off 77 balls, while Shorna Akter impressed with the ball, taking 3/5 in 3.3 overs.

India and Pakistan are set to face off in a much-anticipated Women's World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday.