Home / Cricket / Will donate my Asia Cup match fee to armed forces and Pahalgam victims: Suryakumar

PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 09:32 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
Suryakumar Yadav greets the fans before the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. AP/PTI
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has announced that he will donate his entire match fee from the just-concluded Asia Cup to the country's armed forces and the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

India defeated bitter foes Pakistan by five wickets in the final to win the trophy on Sunday night here.

"I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind," the 35-year-old posted on 'X' after the high-voltage win.

India players are entitled to Rs 4 lakh per match in the T20 format, which means that Suryakumar would be donating a total of Rs 28 lakh for the seven games played in the continental event.

The Indian team had steadfastly refused to exchange pleasantries with the Pakistani team for the entire tournament, during which it ended up beating Salman Agha's side on three consecutive Sundays.

