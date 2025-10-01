Will the handshake saga continue at Women’s World Cup?

After the Indian men’s cricket team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team players at the Asia Cup, the focus now shifts to women’s cricket, and the question arises whether India will engage in the customary handshake with the arch-rival team during their upcoming match in the Women’s World Cup.

The answer will be known when the two teams meet in their group stage match on October 5. The game, though, is likely to be a tense clash if the matches at the Asia Cup are to go by — India defeated Pakistan thrice with all being heated contests. As Pakistan’s women’s team refused to travel to India, the match is slated to be held in Colombo. Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

During the recent India-Australia series, senior spinner Deepti Sharma had refused to comment on the Indian team’s decision. But highly placed sources claimed that the team is likely to follow in the men’s team’s footsteps and not engage in handshakes.

However, as per the ICC event guidelines, there will be protocols in play where both captains usually shake hands at the toss. Even at the end of the game, players and support staff from both teams are required to shake hands.

According to sources, the ICC has not received any such request from the Indian players, and neither the BCCI has officially communicated to the Indian team. “The ICC has not received any such request. What will happen near the game, it will be seen later,” said an official.

The Indian team is led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while Pakistan will play under skipper Fatima Sana. Both the captains will be in focus when the moment arrives on Sunday. “If they (women’s team) don’t carry it forward, questions will be raised. If they do, then there will be talks about sportsmanship. So, it’s up to the players, management and the board. The exact situation will only become clear close to the match,” said an official.