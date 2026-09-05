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Home / Cricket / Women’s Asia Cup: Harmanpreet-led India favourites against Pakistan

Women’s Asia Cup: Harmanpreet-led India favourites against Pakistan

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:59 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Having already qualified for the semifinals with two comfortable victories, India will be looking to continue their winning run as they face Pakistan in their final league game of the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai.

With a lopsided head-to-head record against Pakistan, India will be turning up as favourites to win the match. India have won 14 of their 17 T20I games against Pakistan. In their last match, during the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, India defeated Pakistan by 64 runs in Birmingham. Smriti Mandhana scored 68 off 44 balls, while Deepti Sharma, who has 14 wickets against Pakistan in T20Is, registered a five-wicket haul.

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In Dubai, India’s top-order batters have been in good touch. Mandhana hammered 124 off 64 balls against Hong Kong to seal India’s semifinal spot. In their previous match, India humbled Thailand, with Shafali Verma smashing 64 off 36 balls.

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However, the two matches have also raised a few questions, which India need to address before facing better teams such as reigning champions Sri Lanka. The middle-order batters are yet to play to their full potential. While Smriti and Shafali are providing a good start, No. 3 Pratika Rawal is yet to click. It will be interesting to see if Richa Ghosh or Bharti Fulmali put on some fireworks against Pakistan. On the bowling front, Deepti will be the leader, but the team will need Nandani Sharma to step up alongside spearhead Kranti Gaud.

On the other hand, Pakistan need a lot of improvement. Their batters fell short against Thailand before the bowlers stepped up to get them a win. The side comes with a vast experience of playing on slower pitches. With Shawaal Zulfiqar and Muneeba Ali showing their ability, the others too have to come forward. There’s no doubt that the shortcomings in their batting department have let the team down for a number of years.

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