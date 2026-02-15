DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vrinda, spinners fashion India’s 8-wicket win over Pakistan

Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vrinda, spinners fashion India’s 8-wicket win over Pakistan

Pacer Saima Thakor bowled exceptionally, picking two wickets while giving away just 14 runs in her 4 overs

article_Author
PTI
Bangkok, Updated At : 03:46 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian cricketer Radha Yadav. Image via Instagram/@radhay21
Advertisement

Skipper Radha Yadav led a dominant spin display before Dinesh Vrinda hammered a blazing half-century as India A Women cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Pakistan A Women in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars here on Sunday.

Advertisement

The victory marked India A’s first win of the tournament after its seven-wicket defeat to United Arab Emirates A Women in the opener on Friday.

Advertisement

The win lifted India A to second place in Group A behind the UAE.

Advertisement

India’s spinners choked Pakistan with relentless accuracy, sharing five wickets between them to bundle out their rivals for a modest 93 in 18.5 overs.

Radha (2/11 in 3 overs) spearheaded the charge with two crucial strikes, while Prema Rawat (2/16 in 3 overs) and Minnu Mani (1/10 in 2.5 overs) ensured Pakistan never built any meaningful partnerships.

Advertisement

Pacer Saima Thakor bowled exceptionally, picking two wickets while giving away just 14 runs in her four overs.

Chasing a modest target of 94, India suffered an early jolt when Humaira Kazi fell off the very first ball, but Vrinda quickly turned the contest on its head with a stunning counterattack.

She smashed an unbeaten 55 off just 29 deliveries, peppering the boundary 12 times to take the game away from Pakistan.

Vrinda found solid support in Anushka Sharma, who compiled a composed 24 off 26 balls. The duo stitched together a match-defining 78-run stand that put India firmly in control of the chase.

After Anushka’s dismissal, Tejal Hasabnis provided the finishing touches with a brisk 12 off five balls as India romped home in just 10.1 overs with 59 balls to spare.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts