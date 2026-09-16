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Home / Cricket / Women’s Premier League 2027 to be staged from January 14 to February 7

Women’s Premier League 2027 to be staged from January 14 to February 7

In the 2026 edition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Smriti Mandhana, had won their second WPL title

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:46 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Both Mumbai Indians and RCB have won couple of titles each. Image: iStock
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The fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League will be played from January 14 to February 7, 2027 while its auction will be held on October 28 this year in Kochi, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

The BCCI, however, did not disclose the host cities for the WPL.

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“As the biggest T20 league in women’s cricket, the TATA WPL has established itself as a significant platform for the growth of the sport, bringing together leading players from India and around the world while creating opportunities for emerging talent to perform at the highest level,” said the BCCI in a statement.

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The Player Retention deadline is set for September 28.

“The five franchises will have the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads as they begin putting their combinations in place for the new season,” the BCCI added.

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In the 2026 edition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Smriti Mandhana, had won their second WPL title. The matches were held in Navi Mumbai and Baroda.

The first edition of WPL was held in 2023. Both Mumbai Indians and RCB have won couple of titles each.

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