Women’s Premier League has taught me how to handle pressure and approach situations differently: Nandani Sharma

India seamer Nandani Sharma says her maiden stint in the Women’s Premier League has taught her how to handle pressure and approach situations differently.

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The Delhi Capitals bowler was the joint-highest wicket-taker in last WPL season with 17 wickets in 10 innings, a performance that helped her to find a spot in the Indian squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

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“The WPL has changed me a lot as a cricketer. I have learned so much, from sharing the dressing room with big players to watching how they prepare, how they handle pressure, and how they approach different situations,” Nandani told JioHotstar.

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“Now I see cricket in a different way. Earlier, I used to think that if I just bowl, I will get wickets. But now I understand that there is so much more to the game.”

“There is planning, reading the batter, adapting to conditions, and communicating with teammates. I have learned a lot, and all of it is helping me in my journey,” she added.

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Nandani said while Irfan Pathan inspired her to swing the ball while growing up, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are the bowlers she looks up to now.

“I grew up watching Irfan Pathan sir bowl. The way he swung the ball and took wickets, that really made me want to do the same,” she said.

“Currently, I look up to Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah. The way they bowl with control and variations is something I try to learn from.”

“In women’s cricket, I am a huge fan of Marizanne Kapp. She bowls with pace, hits the right areas, and always gives her best. Watching her inspires me to keep pushing myself,” added Nandani.

The Chandigarh native revealed even as she was doing well as a seamer coming through the ranks, the idea of becoming a spinner did occur to her.

“At one point, I thought about becoming a spinner. The idea crossed my mind more than once. But things were going well in fast bowling. I was picking up wickets and getting better with every game,” Nandani said.

“I didn’t pay much attention to that thought. Fast bowling is very difficult. Injuries happen often. You must stay extra fit and take more care of your body. I used to think, should I change, should I try spin bowling?”

“But then I would see myself succeeding with pace, and the thought of switching to spin would fade away. Wickets kept coming, and that gave me confidence,” she added.