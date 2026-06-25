Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets to stay in hunt     

India rode on Shafali Verma’s 34-ball 53 to defeat Bangladesh by five wickets and remain in contention for a semifinal berth in the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

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Asked to bowl first, India limited Bangladesh to 136 for 8 despite dropping four catches to continue their woeful fielding in the tournament.

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Opener Juairiya Ferdous (33) and skipper Nigar Sultana (32) were the significant contributors for Bangladesh.

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Coming back into the side, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (3/28 in 4 overs) picked up three wickets for India during an impressive outing, even as her other colleagues chipped in with economical bowling.

India completed their chase in 16.5 overs. Ritu Moni (2/29 in 4 overs) was the best Bangladesh bowler.

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Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 136/8 in 20 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 33, Nigar Sultana 32; Radha Yadav 3/28).

India: 139/5 in 16.5 overs (Shafali Bhatia 53; Ritu Moni 2/29).