Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets to stay in hunt
Asked to bowl first, India limited Bangladesh to 136 for 8 despite dropping four catches to continue their woeful fielding in the tournament
India rode on Shafali Verma’s 34-ball 53 to defeat Bangladesh by five wickets and remain in contention for a semifinal berth in the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday.
Asked to bowl first, India limited Bangladesh to 136 for 8 despite dropping four catches to continue their woeful fielding in the tournament.
Opener Juairiya Ferdous (33) and skipper Nigar Sultana (32) were the significant contributors for Bangladesh.
Coming back into the side, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (3/28 in 4 overs) picked up three wickets for India during an impressive outing, even as her other colleagues chipped in with economical bowling.
India completed their chase in 16.5 overs. Ritu Moni (2/29 in 4 overs) was the best Bangladesh bowler.
Brief scores:
Bangladesh: 136/8 in 20 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 33, Nigar Sultana 32; Radha Yadav 3/28).
India: 139/5 in 16.5 overs (Shafali Bhatia 53; Ritu Moni 2/29).