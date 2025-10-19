DT
Home / Cricket / Women’s World Cup: England opt to bat against India

Women’s World Cup: England opt to bat against India

India must win this contest to avoid making their next two games a knockout

PTI
Indore, Updated At : 03:07 PM Oct 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
India's Shree Charani with teammates during the ICC Women's World Cup ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (PTI Photo)
England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat against India in a crucial Women’s World Cup match here on Sunday.

India made one change, including pacer Renuka Singh Thakur in place of batter Jemimah Rodrigues to have the option of an extra bowler.

As far as the England team is concerned, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell are back in the XI after recovering from illness.

India must win this contest to avoid making their next two games a knockout.

Teams:

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

England Women: Amy Jones (w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt ©, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

