Women's World Cup: Controversy at toss clouds rivalry clash, Pakistan win toss despite wrong call against India?
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the coin, and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana called ‘tails’, but match referee Shandre Fritz misheard it as ‘heads’
In what looked like a mix up during the toss proceedings for India’s Women’s World Cup contest here on Sunday, match referee Shandre Fritz mistakenly declared Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana the winner.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the coin, and Sana called “tails,” but Fritz misheard it as “heads,” a cue that presenter Mel Jones also followed.
The coin landed heads up, and the result went Pakistan’s way, allowing the Women in Green to opt for bowling first under overcast conditions.
Harmanpreet, who didn’t shake hands with Sana, also didn’t react and approached Jones for a chat after the Pakistan skipper.
