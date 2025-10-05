DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Women's World Cup: Controversy at toss clouds rivalry clash, Pakistan win toss despite wrong call against India?

Women's World Cup: Controversy at toss clouds rivalry clash, Pakistan win toss despite wrong call against India?

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the coin, and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana called ‘tails’, but match referee Shandre Fritz misheard it as ‘heads’

article_Author
PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 05:18 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur tosses a coin before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. AP/PTI
Advertisement

In what looked like a mix up during the toss proceedings for India’s Women’s World Cup contest here on Sunday, match referee Shandre Fritz mistakenly declared Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana the winner.

Advertisement

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the coin, and Sana called “tails,” but Fritz misheard it as “heads,” a cue that presenter Mel Jones also followed.

Advertisement

The coin landed heads up, and the result went Pakistan’s way, allowing the Women in Green to opt for bowling first under overcast conditions.

Advertisement

Harmanpreet, who didn’t shake hands with Sana, also didn’t react and approached Jones for a chat after the Pakistan skipper.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts