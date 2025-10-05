DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Women’s World Cup: New Zealand, South Africa look to return to winning ways

Women’s World Cup: New Zealand, South Africa look to return to winning ways

While defending champions Australia brushed aside New Zealand by 89 runs in a Trans-Tasman rivalry, the Proteas women were crushed fair and square by England, who won by 10 wickets

article_Author
PTI
Indore, Updated At : 01:34 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
New Zealand players during an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Indore. AP/PTI file
Advertisement

An improved bowling performance will be topmost on New Zealand's agenda while South Africa will aim to work on batting form when two teams square off in a Women's World Cup match here on Monday, trying to shrug off the disappointment of crushing defeats in their respective opening games.

Advertisement

While defending champions Australia brushed aside New Zealand by 89 runs in a Trans-Tasman rivalry, the Proteas women were crushed fair and square by England, who won by 10 wickets.

Advertisement

In both cases, the batting performance by the losing side was underwhelming to say the least but New Zealand were also guilty of letting it slip after having Australia reduced to 128 for 5 inside the 22nd over and letting them get to 326.

Advertisement

Ashleigh Gardner, Southern Stars' most valued all-round asset turned the tables on the White Ferns with a brilliant counter-attacking hundred but New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine's run-a-ball 112 wasn't complemented by her teammates as they lost their last five wickets for only 19 runs.

In case of South Africa, it was more of a lopsided affair as they were bowled out for 69 with one player reaching double digits.

Advertisement

For South Africa to become competitive, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, and Marizanne Kapp need to contribute more with the bat.

In fact, the last game before the World Cup, the Proteas had lost to minnows Pakistan having managed only 115 which speaks about their consistent failure with the willow.

On paper though, New Zealand are favourites considering that they have better quality in both departments especially slow bowling where Amelia Kerr's 10 overs will prove to be decisive.

The other factor will be the conditions of which New Zealand have a better understanding as they play their second successive game at the venue. South Africa will be travelling from Guwahati and their batters would fancy a hit on a good deck where the ball comes onto the bat easily.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts