Women’s World Cup: New Zealand, South Africa look to return to winning ways

An improved bowling performance will be topmost on New Zealand's agenda while South Africa will aim to work on batting form when two teams square off in a Women's World Cup match here on Monday, trying to shrug off the disappointment of crushing defeats in their respective opening games.

While defending champions Australia brushed aside New Zealand by 89 runs in a Trans-Tasman rivalry, the Proteas women were crushed fair and square by England, who won by 10 wickets.

In both cases, the batting performance by the losing side was underwhelming to say the least but New Zealand were also guilty of letting it slip after having Australia reduced to 128 for 5 inside the 22nd over and letting them get to 326.

Ashleigh Gardner, Southern Stars' most valued all-round asset turned the tables on the White Ferns with a brilliant counter-attacking hundred but New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine's run-a-ball 112 wasn't complemented by her teammates as they lost their last five wickets for only 19 runs.

In case of South Africa, it was more of a lopsided affair as they were bowled out for 69 with one player reaching double digits.

For South Africa to become competitive, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, and Marizanne Kapp need to contribute more with the bat.

In fact, the last game before the World Cup, the Proteas had lost to minnows Pakistan having managed only 115 which speaks about their consistent failure with the willow.

On paper though, New Zealand are favourites considering that they have better quality in both departments especially slow bowling where Amelia Kerr's 10 overs will prove to be decisive.

The other factor will be the conditions of which New Zealand have a better understanding as they play their second successive game at the venue. South Africa will be travelling from Guwahati and their batters would fancy a hit on a good deck where the ball comes onto the bat easily.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.