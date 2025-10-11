Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s magnificent century and Sophie Ecclestone’s brilliant bowling, England thrashed Sri Lanka by 89 runs in their Women’s World Cup match here on Saturday.

Batting first, England captain Sciver-Brunt struck a record fifth hundred (117 off 117 balls) in the ICC showpiece to guide her team to 253 for nine. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 164 in 45.4 overs, with left-arm spinner Ecclestone doing the bulk of the damage while returning excellent figures of 4/17 in 10 overs.

Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama made 35 and 33 respectively for Sri lanka.

Sciver-Brunt had scored two hundreds each in the last two editions of the tournament.

Veteran left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera was the best bowler for Sri Lanka with 3/33 in 10 overs.

England have jumped to the top spot in the standings with three wins in as many games, while Sri Lanka are yet to taste success.

Brief Scores:

England: 253/9 in 50 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 117; Inoka Ranaweera 3/33).

Sri Lanka: 164 all out in 45.4 overs (Sophie Ecclestone 4/17).