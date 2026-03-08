DT
World Cup final: Wedding pauses in Sirsa as India-New Zealand T20 clash draws cheers

World Cup final: Wedding pauses in Sirsa as India-New Zealand T20 clash draws cheers

Large LED screens have been installed at some of the city's main chowks

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:56 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Wedding guests watch the World Cup final match.
A wedding celebration in Haryana’s Sirsa briefly turned into a cricket watch party as guests gathered around a big screen to follow the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup final match clash on Sunday.

At a marriage palace in the city, the live match screening drew more attention than the DJ music, with members of the wedding procession and guests stopping to watch the game together. Many were seen cheering for the Indian team instead of dancing on the floor.

The cricket fever was not limited to the wedding venue.

Across Sirsa, hotels and restaurants organised live screenings of the high-voltage match, attracting large crowds of fans. Large LED screens were also installed at some of the city’s main chowks, where thousands of people gathered to watch the match and celebrate every big moment.

In several residential neighbourhoods too, residents arranged community screenings at common spaces, turning the evening into a shared celebration of cricket.

Fans waved flags, cheered loudly and followed every ball with excitement, reflecting the intense craze for the T20 World Cup match.

Cricket fans watching the match at Subhash Chowk, including Sandeep Dhiman, Deepak Tyagi, Sukhanpreet, Kiran and Sumit Watts said the experience of watching the game together had doubled the excitement.

“It was even more enjoyable watching the match here with people from our own city,” the fans said, adding that cheering for the team together brought a sense of joy and satisfaction.

