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Home / Cricket / Wouldn’t mind watching in all three formats for India: Ashwin on Sooryavanshi

Wouldn’t mind watching in all three formats for India: Ashwin on Sooryavanshi

Opening for the Rajasthan Royals, the Sooryavanshi has continued to carve a fearless reputation, taking on the best with remarkable ease in the ongoing IPL season

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 01:32 PM May 10, 2026 IST
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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to pavilion after his dismissal by Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Saturday, May 9, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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India spin great R Ashwin wants to see teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play all three formats for the national team.

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Opening for the Rajasthan Royals, the Sooryavanshi has continued to carve a fearless reputation, taking on the best with remarkable ease in the ongoing IPL season.

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“He is taking every bowler down. I wouldn’t mind watching him in a Test match, and I wouldn’t mind watching him in all three formats of the game. Get him onto cricket grounds, get people coming along, because he is going to entertain you.”

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“He is leaving no stone unturned, putting every ounce of force he can into the cricket ball. The way he played, even in the U-19 World Cup final, putting everything together, he is looking like a box-office player.”

“There are very few windows in your cricketing career where you can absolutely enjoy your cricket, and he is only 15 years old. I think we should just let him be,” Ashwin said on JioStar.

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Rajasthan Royals should let him be and allow him to play the way he has been, said Ashwin referring to the 15-year-old. The southpaw has maintained his sensational ball striking in the tournament, showing no fear against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and most recently Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj eventually dismissed Sooryavanshi on Saturday night with a short ball but it was not before being belted for a six.

“There is no point asking him to do things he shouldn’t be doing at this stage of his career. He has experienced players like Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Donovan Ferreira to follow. He shouldn’t be the one carrying that burden.”

“If he can give them flying starts, then with the batting line-up they have, they should be winning games like those comfortably,” added Ashwin.

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