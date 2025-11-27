DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / WPL 2026 to be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara from Jan 9 to Feb 5

WPL 2026 to be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara from Jan 9 to Feb 5

The league which is usually held during the February- March window has been moved ahead this year to accommodate the men’s T20 World Cup 

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:58 PM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI file
Advertisement

The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League would be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, starting from January 9.

Advertisement

The league which is usually held during the February- March window has been moved ahead this year to accommodate the men’s T20 World Cup which commences on February 7.

Advertisement

“The upcoming edition of the WPL will be played in Navi Mumbai and the final will be held in Vadodara,” WPL Chairperson Jayesh George announced in his opening remarks at the WPL auction here.

Advertisement

The league once again would be played in a caravan model, wherein the first half the tournament would be played at the DY Patil Stadium, the same venue where India lifted the women’s ODI World Cup earlier this month, before moving to Vadodara, where the final would be held on February 5.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the league that is three seasons old.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts