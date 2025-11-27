WPL 2026 to be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara from Jan 9 to Feb 5

The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League would be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, starting from January 9.

Advertisement

The league which is usually held during the February- March window has been moved ahead this year to accommodate the men’s T20 World Cup which commences on February 7.

Advertisement

“The upcoming edition of the WPL will be played in Navi Mumbai and the final will be held in Vadodara,” WPL Chairperson Jayesh George announced in his opening remarks at the WPL auction here.

Advertisement

The league once again would be played in a caravan model, wherein the first half the tournament would be played at the DY Patil Stadium, the same venue where India lifted the women’s ODI World Cup earlier this month, before moving to Vadodara, where the final would be held on February 5.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the league that is three seasons old.