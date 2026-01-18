WPL: In-form RCB look to continue winning run against sliding Gujarat Giants

On a roll, the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to extend their winning run when they take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women’s Premier League here on Monday.

Unbeaten so far, RCB have emerged as the team to beat in the tournament, having registered their fourth consecutive win on Saturday. GG, meanwhile, started the season on a bright note with two wins but lost their next two matches, leaving them placed third on the WPL points table.

The icing on the cake for RCB has been skipper Mandhana’s return to form. She struck a match-defining 96 against Delhi Capitals in an emphatic eight-wicket win on Saturday. Opener Grace Harris has also provided solid starts in all four matches but has failed to convert them into big scores, while Georgia Voll rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 54.

RCB boast a strong batting line-up that includes hard-hitting wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk, Gautami Naik and Radha Yadav. Their bowling unit has been equally impressive, with Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare providing early breakthroughs, supported well by spinners Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat and Yadav.

RCB will also take confidence from their 32-run win over GG in their first face-off this season at Navi Mumbai two days ago.

Gujarat Giants, led by Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, possess a formidable batting line-up featuring Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Kanika Ahuja, Gardner, Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali. However, the team has failed to deliver consistent all-round performances in their last two outings.

GG’s bowling attack is being led by Renuka Singh Thakur, who is yet to make a significant impact in the tournament. Devine has been the standout performer for GG with both bat and ball, but the likes of Kashvee Gautam, Gardner and Wareham will need to step up with the ball against an in-form RCB.

Teams (from):

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare.

Match starts: 7.30 pm.