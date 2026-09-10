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Home / Cricket / Yash Thakur replaces Harshit Rana for Afghanistan T20Is and Asian Games, Bumrah deemed fit

Yash Thakur replaces Harshit Rana for Afghanistan T20Is and Asian Games, Bumrah deemed fit

Bumrah, Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar cleared for two assignments; India to face Afghanistan in three T20Is from September 13

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:32 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Yash Thakur bowls during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match. PTI file
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Yash Thakur on Thursday replaced injured fast bowler Harshit Rana, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was cleared to play in India's upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and the Asian Games.

Rana, who last played for India on the England tour, had been recovering from a hamstring injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

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However, he sustained a new injury -- a thigh strain -- while bowling during a match simulation on Monday.

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"The fast bowler was progressing well during his rehab. He sustained a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7 and has subsequently been ruled out," a BCCI media release said.

The 27-year-old Thakur from Vidarbha recently made his T20I debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in July. He played two matches and took four wickets. He has featured in 50 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, picking up 81 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.04.

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Bumrah, on the other hand, has been out of action since India's ODI tour to England in July with a left knee injury. He had been named in the squad subject to fitness clearance.

Alongside Bumrah, all-rounders Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar have also been cleared for the two assignments.

India take on Afghanistan in three T20Is in Delhi starting September 13.

After the Afghanistan series, India play a one-off game against Japan in Tokyo on September 22. They open their Asian Games campaign on September 28.

Updated Squads:

India's updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

India squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur.

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