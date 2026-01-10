DT
PT
Yo Yo Honey Singh adds musical touch to WPL 2026 opening ceremony

Yo Yo Honey Singh adds musical touch to WPL 2026 opening ceremony

Star-studded opening ceremony at Navi Mumbai sets the tone for a landmark fourth season, with Mumbai Indians and RCB clashing in the opener amid World Cup momentum

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:33 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
Yo Yo Honey Singh. ANI Photo.
The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kick-started on a grand note at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with members of the film industry and music industry entertaining the spectators with their performances.

Yo Yo Honey Singh was one of the key performers. He added a musical touch to the ceremony, crooning his chartbusters such as 'Lungi Dance', 'Blue Eyes', and 'Millionaire'.

The way he opened his act was quite eye-catching.  Honey Singh started off his medley of songs sitting in the dugout with two of India's World Cup heroes, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice captain Smriti Mandhana, sitting side-by-side to him.

It created an iconic image of the 'Bluetooth Era' Indian rap icon posing with two of Indian women's cricket's all-time greats, now playing as rivals while captaining Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru respectively.

Jacqueline Fernandez was also present at the opening ceremony. She shook a leg on her hit songs.

Check out her performance here

The fourth edition of the WPL this year is special in two ways. Not only the fourth season of it proves how it is picking up the momentum and popularity the tournament intended to, but it is also the first WPL after India broke their World Cup drought last year, by beating South Africa in the finals last year in November.

With T20 Women's World Cup coming this year in England and Wales, this tournament would serve as a valuable experience for both senior and young Indian stars as they aim to secure a double of 50-over and T20 World Cup crowns.

The match between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is the tournament opener, taking place at Navi Mumbai, the same place where Team India made history last year.

Now, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, then celebrating the triumph in unison with billions of Indians, would be leading MI and RCB respectively to start off the WPL with one of the tournament's biggest marquee clashes.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first

