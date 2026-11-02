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Home / Cricket / 'You guys have set the tone for rest of the tour': Gambhir to T20 team

'You guys have set the tone for rest of the tour': Gambhir to T20 team

India coach praises Shreyas Iyer-led side for winning series despite limited preparation time; urges ODI and Test teams to build on the momentum

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PTI
Hamilton, Updated At : 02:14 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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India's head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session. PTI file
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India head coach Gautam Gambhir says the Shreyas Iyer-led T20 team has set the tone for the upcoming ODI and Test assignments in the ongoing tour of New Zealand by triumphing in the shortest format despite a lack of practice leading up to the rubber.

India defeated the hosts 3-2 in the T20 series despite landing here just a couple of days before the lung-opener and having very little time to rest and recover in between games held at four different venues.

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"You can be extremely proud of the effort that you guys have given in this series. Winning the series especially when you got one day to prepare and playing against a quality team like New Zealand in their own backyard... you can be extremely proud and go back with your head held high," Gambhir said in a dressing room speech, the video of which was shared by the BCCI on its social media handles.

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"Yes you wanted to win the last two as well but sometimes these things can happen. But I thought you guys have set the tone for the rest of the tour. Before the start of the series I said that you guys have the responsibility to set the tone.

"Now it is up to the One-Day guys and Test guys to continue from where you guys have left," he added.

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The five-match ODI series beginning Wednesday will be followed by a couple of Tests starting on November 19.

Gambhir urged the T20 players to remain in shape for the next assignment, a home series against Sri Lanka in December.

"Make sure that we keep improving, that is something that is going to be important. We know that we don't play enough T20 cricket. We got a month off now, so make sure that you stay in that shape and we get prepared.

"We continue to grow as a team, we continue to think as a team and we continue to play as a team," Gambhir signed off.

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