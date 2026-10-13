Yuvraj Singh appointed Delhi Capitals batting coach in IPL 

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was on Tuesday appointed assistant and batting coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season.

A veteran of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is, Yuvraj, 44, is also a multiple World Cup winner. He has mentored several established and emerging Indian stars, including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh.

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"I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me," Yuvraj said in a statement shared by the franchise.

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"Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I'm sure it's going to be an exciting journey for me," he added.

In 2015, the franchise had secured his services for a record Rs 16 crore.

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Parth Jindal, the co-owner and chairman of Capitals, welcomed Yuvraj into their set-up. "Yuvi is one of Indian cricket's greatest match-winners and someone who has played a pivotal role in mentoring many of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket today," Jindal said. "His experience, winning mindset, and ability to connect with players will be invaluable to our squad."