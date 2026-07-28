Zaheer Abbas backs Kohli, Rohit to play 2027 ODI World Cup

Former Pakistan captain and batting great Zaheer Abbas believes Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have plenty to offer and is convinced the two will feature in next year’s ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

Speaking on a Pakistani television channel, Zaheer, popularly known as the ‘Asian Bradman’ for his prolific run-scoring feats, said both Indian batting maestros remain among the best in the game and that age should not stand in the way of their World Cup ambitions.

Advertisement

“Both are very, very good in terms of skill and, given their experience, I don’t see any reason why they should not play the World Cup. Age should not be a factor as long as they are fit and continue scoring runs,” he said.

Advertisement

Zaheer said scoring becomes second nature for batters of Kohli and Rohit’s calibre after years of success at the highest level, while experience remains an invaluable asset.

Kohli is still supremely fit, while Rohit just needs to pay a little more attention to his fitness, he added.

Advertisement

The former Pakistan batter, who scored more than 100 first-class centuries during an illustrious career, said India would benefit immensely from the duo’s experience at the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“I watched Rohit score a hundred against England, and it is still a pleasure to watch him bat. He plays so effortlessly and with such sweet timing,” Zaheer said.

Reflecting on the evolution of T20 cricket, Zaheer said the format has introduced several innovative strokes but insisted that mastering the cover drive and cut shot remains essential for any batter aspiring to succeed across formats.

Turning his attention to Pakistan cricket, Zaheer urged fans to remain patient and continue backing the national team.

“Hopefully, the return of Babar Azam as Test captain will turn things around. He is a world-class player and, once he starts scoring runs consistently again, it will have a positive impact on the rest of the team as well. Good times will return for Pakistan cricket,” he said.