DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Cricket / Zaheer Khan is new Chennai Super Kings head coach

Zaheer Khan is new Chennai Super Kings head coach

Zaheer replaces Stephen Fleming, who was at helm for 18 seasons

article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 07:41 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Zaheer Khan. PTI file
Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings on Monday named former India pace great Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

Zaheer replaced Stephen Fleming, who was at helm for 18 seasons.

Advertisement

"Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings," CSK announced on X.

Advertisement

"It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk makes it even more special," Zaheer was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the franchise.

"I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history."

Advertisement

The soon-to-be 48 Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India. He was the highest wicket-taker during the 2011 World Cup campaign with 21 scalps.

Zaheer had mentored the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season.

Fleming had announced in July last year that he was parting ways with the five-time champion side.

It is understood that CSK's cricket management committee comprising MS Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath wanted an Indian coach this time.

In the IPL, Zaheer played 100 matches and turned to coaching roles post his retirement.

"Zaheer's distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our set-up. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise," owner Rupa Gurunath said.

CSK MD Kashi Viswanathan added: "Zaheer is a world-class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains and we look forward to having him in our family."

If sources close to CSK team management are to be believed, Dhoni insisted upon having someone who he is familiar with.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts