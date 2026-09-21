Zaheer Khan is new Chennai Super Kings head coach

Chennai Super Kings on Monday named former India pace great Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

Zaheer replaced Stephen Fleming, who was at helm for 18 seasons.

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"Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings," CSK announced on X.

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"It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk makes it even more special," Zaheer was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the franchise.

"I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history."

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The soon-to-be 48 Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India. He was the highest wicket-taker during the 2011 World Cup campaign with 21 scalps.

Zaheer had mentored the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season.

Fleming had announced in July last year that he was parting ways with the five-time champion side.

It is understood that CSK's cricket management committee comprising MS Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath wanted an Indian coach this time.

In the IPL, Zaheer played 100 matches and turned to coaching roles post his retirement.

"Zaheer's distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our set-up. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise," owner Rupa Gurunath said.

CSK MD Kashi Viswanathan added: "Zaheer is a world-class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains and we look forward to having him in our family."

If sources close to CSK team management are to be believed, Dhoni insisted upon having someone who he is familiar with.