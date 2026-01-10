100 personnel awarded medals at Western Command investiture ceremony

As many as 100 gallantry and distinguished service awards were presented to Army personnel at the Western Command investiture ceremony held at New Delhi on January 10.

Advertisement

These included six Yudh Seva Medals, 30 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including four posthumous, 17 Sena Medals (Distinguished Service), including one Bar to Sena Medal and 44 Vishisht Seva Medals, recognising acts of exceptional bravery, leadership and distinguished service to the nation.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, congratulated the award recipients and expressed his solemn homage to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Advertisement

He also exhorted all ranks to continue striving for professional excellence, innovation and operational readiness, while remaining steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding India's security and sovereignty.

Following the investiture, the Army Commander and Shuchi Katiyar, Regional President, Army Women's Welfare Association (AWWA), interacted warmly with the awardees, war widows and family members, acknowledging their invaluable contribution and sacrifices in the service of the nation.

Advertisement

The ceremony also featured an impressive display of in-house developed drones, showcasing the technological innovation and self-reliance achieved by troops of Western Command in line with the Indian Army's modernisation efforts.

Headquartered at Chandimandir near Chandigarh, Western Command is one of the largest operational commands of the Indian Army, entrusted with guarding India's Western Frontiers. The Command has played a pivotal role in major India-Pakistan wars and conflicts, including Operation Sindoor, a strong attestation of the capabilities of the command.