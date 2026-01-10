DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Tribune Defence / 100 personnel awarded medals at Western Command investiture ceremony

100 personnel awarded medals at Western Command investiture ceremony

The ceremony also featured a display of in-house developed drones, showcasing the technological innovation and self-reliance achieved by troops of Western Command in line with the Indian Army's modernisation efforts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:01 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, congratulated the award recipients and expressed his solemn homage to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.
Advertisement

As many as 100 gallantry and distinguished service awards were presented to Army personnel at the Western Command investiture ceremony held at New Delhi on January 10.

Advertisement

These included six Yudh Seva Medals, 30 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including four posthumous, 17 Sena Medals (Distinguished Service), including one Bar to Sena Medal and 44 Vishisht Seva Medals, recognising acts of exceptional bravery, leadership and distinguished service to the nation.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, congratulated the award recipients and expressed his solemn homage to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Advertisement

He also exhorted all ranks to continue striving for professional excellence, innovation and operational readiness, while remaining steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding India's security and sovereignty.

Following the investiture, the Army Commander and Shuchi Katiyar, Regional President, Army Women's Welfare Association (AWWA), interacted warmly with the awardees, war widows and family members, acknowledging their invaluable contribution and sacrifices in the service of the nation.

Advertisement

The ceremony also featured an impressive display of in-house developed drones, showcasing the technological innovation and self-reliance achieved by troops of Western Command in line with the Indian Army's modernisation efforts.

Headquartered at Chandimandir near Chandigarh, Western Command is one of the largest operational commands of the Indian Army, entrusted with guarding India's Western Frontiers. The Command has played a pivotal role in major India-Pakistan wars and conflicts, including Operation Sindoor, a strong attestation of the capabilities of the command.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts