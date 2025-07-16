100 shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile launchers on MoD’s radar: What are these systems

The Ministry of Defence issued a request for proposal (RFP) on July 15 for the procurement of a new generation Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORADS) Man-portable Missile System.

Advertisement

The ministry has projected a requirement for 100 launchers along with 100 night-sights.

To meet the evolving dynamic air threat, Army Air Defence requires VSHORADS for effective terminal and point defence, the RFP states. These will be used by all three services against all types of aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial systems.

Advertisement

What is VSHORADS

VSHORADS is a lightweight, shoulder-fired missile system designed to neutralise low level aerial threats at close ranges, usually at distances up to 8 kms and at altitudes up to 10,000 feet above ground.

Advertisement

These systems are based on infra-red homing technology, that is, they lock on to the target’s heat signature. After launch, they home on to the target on their own and are considered effective fire and forget missiles.

These are generally carried and employed by a two-man crew and, if need be, can also be operated by a single soldier. The weight of one launcher loaded with one ready-to-fire missile is about 25 kgs.

Why is VSHORADS important

VSHORADS provide crucial air defence cover to frontline troops in the field and are used as the last-ditch effort to neutralise incoming aircraft and drones that may have penetrated the air defence network.

With smaller and low observable aerial platforms like drones and loiter munitions becoming increasingly prevalent in the contemporary battle space for recce as well as attack, as was witnessed during Operation Sindoor, such systems fill in critical gaps in air defence.

Their light weight and mobility gives them a great degree of flexibility in the field and the ability to be deployed whenever and wherever required, even with small bodies of troops located at remote outposts.

While the employment of VSHORADS is tactical in nature, which is for countering localised threats in the vicinity of the operator’s position, they can be integrated into strategic air defence networks for coordinated operations.

Where can VSHORADS be deployed

The system is proposed to be employed across all terrains in the country, which include plains, desert, coastal areas, maritime domain and high altitude areas above 15,000 feet and at temperatures ranging from minus 30 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius.

These can be stationed at fixed bases and detachments, both in forward areas as well as the hinterland, and also be carried by mobile formations during manoeuvres. These can also be used by Special Forces and can be par-dropped.

To engage a target, the operator hoists the launcher on his shoulder and powers up the battery assisted systems which activates the firing mechanism and the missile’s seeks. Based on information received from the air defence network of his own observation through visual means or the weapons optical and thermal sights, he points the launcher in the direction of the threat and presses the trigger, just like firing a rifle, thereby igniting the missile’s rocket motor.

What systems are in service

At present, the Russian-origin Igla (SA-18) shoulder-fired missile, along with a small number of its more advanced variant, Igla-S (SA-24), is used by the services to provide point air defence cover against low-flying aircraft.

About 3,000 launchers are estimated to be in service. It replaced the earlier SA-7 that was employed for similar purposes. A significant number of these are also reported to be positioned along the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control.

The SA-18 were procured from 2001-02 onwards, the first batch of SA-24 was received in 2022-23, with another contract for 120 SA-24 launchers and 400 missiles being placed in November 2023 and deliveries commencing in 2024. The system is also being assembled under license in India by the private industry.

The US FIM-92 Stinger, Sweden’s RBS 70 NG, Britain’s Starstreak, France’s MBDA Mistral are other systems in service worldwide that can be compared with the VSHORADS. These missiles can also be adapted to fire from fixed land-based or vehicle-based multiple launchers.

Indigenous development

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a VSHORADS that has been tested multiple times, the latest being in February 2025, when three successive flight-trials were conducted in the final deployment configuration at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha.

The trials were conducted against low-altitude, high-speed targets mimicking adversary UAVs with low thermal signatures. The trial, for the first time, included two field operators who carried out weapon readiness, target acquisition and missile firing. This established VSHORADS as a missile capable of engaging low-flying drones along with other aerial threats, DRDO had then said.

Besides several DRDO laboratories, the industry is also associated with the development project. The launcher, missile and other accessories will be commercially manufactured by the private industry.

According to reports, the Indian Army has projected an initial requirement of 500 launchers and 3,000 missiles developed by DRDO, while the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy require 300 launchers and 1,800 missiles.