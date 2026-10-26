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Home / Tribune Defence / 12 hours, 3 missions: Army choppers rescue 3 stranded paragliders in Kangra's Dhauladhars

12 hours, 3 missions: Army choppers rescue 3 stranded paragliders in Kangra's Dhauladhars

Demonstrating exceptional flying skills and precision, Dhruv helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps carried out three separate missions over a span of 12 hours to safely evacuate the paragliders

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:29 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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With no suitable landing sites available near the rescue locations, the paragliders were winched to safety. Tribune Photo
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Army aviators of Western Command undertook three daring high-altitude rescue operations in the treacherous Dhauladhar Ranges of Himachal Pradesh, saving three paragliders, including two foreign nationals, who were stranded in the high mountains following mishaps in adverse weather conditions.

Demonstrating exceptional flying skills and precision, Dhruv helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps carried out three separate missions over a span of 12 hours to safely evacuate the paragliders amid rugged terrain, low clouds and strong winds, according to information shared by Western Command on Monday. With no suitable landing sites available near the rescue locations, the paragliders were winched to safety.

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The first mission was undertaken near Dehnasar Lake, during which Gaurav Kumar Bharti, a renowned Indian paraglider, was evacuated. The lake lies at an altitude of 14,000 feet in the Barot Valley near Joginder Nagar.

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A Polish national identified as Adam was rescued from Satchali Pass, a high-altitude glacial pass and transit point located at an elevation of about 10,000 feet in the Kangra region. The pass is known for its strong winds and narrow passages.

The third mission involved the rescue of Sebastian Siller, an Austrian national, from Kareri Hill, a high-altitude alpine area located at an elevation of around 10,000 feet near Dharamshala. The area is a popular destination on trekking itineraries.

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“Battling unpredictable weather, oxygen-deficient conditions and rugged terrain with no suitable landing sites, the aviators executed precision hovering and helicopter winching operations to safely evacuate all three individuals,” Western Command said.

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