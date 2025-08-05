1965 war Maha Vir Chaka recipient’s family presents his medals to Garhwal Rifles Regiment

During a ceremony held at Dharamsala to commemorate the 60th death anniversary of Captain Chander Narain Singh — who was posthumously decorated for gallantry with the Maha Vir Chakra during the India-Pakistan War of 1965 — his family presented his gallantry and other service medals to the Garhwal Rifles Regiment as a tribute to his enduring legacy.

Advertisement

Hailing from Garhwal, Captain Singh belonged to the Second Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles and had fought in the Poonch Sector during the war. It is the same Battalion that was awarded two Victoria Crosses in the First World War.

Captain Chander was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry award, for his exceptional bravery and leadership, according to his citation. He was attached to Headquarters 120 Infantry Brigade when, on August 5, 1965, reports emerged of over 100 enemy infiltrators in the Brigade’s area of responsibility.

Advertisement

Tasked with verifying the threat, he led a patrol to a high-altitude region at 4,000 feet. While flushing the area, his team came under heavy enemy fire and grenade attacks. Despite being outnumbered, undeterred, he chose to launch a night assault, during which his small team neutralised six enemy soldiers and injured several others, forcing the rest to retreat. Even after being hit in the head by enemy fire during a counterattack, he continued to lead his troops and refused evacuation, ultimately laying down his life in the line of duty.

Sukhdev Singh, the late officer’s brother, handed over the MVC and other service medals to Lieutenant General DS Rana, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command, who is also Colonel of the Garhwal Rifles and Garhwal Scouts. The ceremony was attended by military personnel along with veterans and serving personnel of the Regiment.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Rana paid tribute to Captain Chander, describing him as a true symbol of bravery, leadership and patriotism. He expressed gratitude to the family for entrusting the Regiment with his medals and affirmed that the legacy of the officer would continue to inspire future generations of Indian soldiers.

The medals will be preserved and displayed at the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre Museum in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand. These will act as a lasting tribute to Captain Singh’s heroism and a reminder of the selfless service of Indian Army personnel.

Such noble gestures by families of fallen heroes are deeply valued, as they ensure that the legacy of supreme sacrifice remains etched in the collective memory of the nation, a defence spokesperson said.