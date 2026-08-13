DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Tribune Defence / 20 years, 240 names later: Chandigarh War Memorial updates its roll of honour

20 years, 240 names later: Chandigarh War Memorial updates its roll of honour

New names of fallen soldiers added after records were cross-checked with military archives and National War Memorial

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:33 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Twenty years after it was constructed, Chandigarh War Memorial is being updated, with 240 new names of martyrs being added to the list
Advertisement

Twenty years after it was constructed, the roll of honour inscribed on the walls of the Chandigarh War Memorial is being updated, with 240 new names of martyrs being added to the list.

Advertisement

Inaugurated on August 17, 2006, by the then President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the memorial bears the names of around 8,500 personnel of the three services from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty since Independence.

Advertisement

“Since 2006, no new names of battle casualties had been added to the roll of honour,” said Col HS Ghuman (retd), Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, Chandigarh. “This office took up the case with Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence and the Records offices of all Regiments for providing latest list of Martyrs,” he added.

Advertisement

The staff of the Zila Sainik Welfare Office also collected information on martyrs from the National War Memorial in New Delhi and authenticated each name against the lists received from various Records offices.

Said to be one of the largest post-Independence war memorials in the country, the memorial was designed by students of the Chandigarh College of Architecture and constructed by the Engineering Department, Chandigarh, which is responsible for its security and maintenance.

Advertisement

Located in Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3, the memorial was conceptualised by Lt Gen JFR Jacob (retd), who was Chief of Staff, Eastern Command, during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and served as Governor of Punjab from 1999 to 2003.

The foundation stone ceremony was held in June 2005, when former Chief of the Army Staff Gen SF Rodrigues was Governor of Punjab. Both Gen Rodrigues and Gen Jacob were Gunners.

The memorial is a simple, circular subterranean structure, with its base six feet below the surrounding ground level. At the centre is a three-point star-shaped edifice rising 22 feet, the only feature visible from the surrounding gardens.

The names of the martyrs are etched on black granite forming the outer walls.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts