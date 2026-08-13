20 years, 240 names later: Chandigarh War Memorial updates its roll of honour

Twenty years after it was constructed, the roll of honour inscribed on the walls of the Chandigarh War Memorial is being updated, with 240 new names of martyrs being added to the list.

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Inaugurated on August 17, 2006, by the then President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the memorial bears the names of around 8,500 personnel of the three services from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty since Independence.

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“Since 2006, no new names of battle casualties had been added to the roll of honour,” said Col HS Ghuman (retd), Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, Chandigarh. “This office took up the case with Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence and the Records offices of all Regiments for providing latest list of Martyrs,” he added.

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The staff of the Zila Sainik Welfare Office also collected information on martyrs from the National War Memorial in New Delhi and authenticated each name against the lists received from various Records offices.

Said to be one of the largest post-Independence war memorials in the country, the memorial was designed by students of the Chandigarh College of Architecture and constructed by the Engineering Department, Chandigarh, which is responsible for its security and maintenance.

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Located in Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3, the memorial was conceptualised by Lt Gen JFR Jacob (retd), who was Chief of Staff, Eastern Command, during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and served as Governor of Punjab from 1999 to 2003.

The foundation stone ceremony was held in June 2005, when former Chief of the Army Staff Gen SF Rodrigues was Governor of Punjab. Both Gen Rodrigues and Gen Jacob were Gunners.

The memorial is a simple, circular subterranean structure, with its base six feet below the surrounding ground level. At the centre is a three-point star-shaped edifice rising 22 feet, the only feature visible from the surrounding gardens.

The names of the martyrs are etched on black granite forming the outer walls.