30 years, 800 displays: IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team continues to enthral at home and abroad

For 30 years, the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Formation Aerobatic Team (SKAT) has never failed to enthral the audience at home and overseas with its brightly painted red and white trainer jets executing precision flying, dives, loops, barrel rolls, inverted flying, and other breathtaking aerial manoeuvres.

The team has just completed its 800th display during Wings India - 2026, a biennial air show held in Hyderabad to promote the Indian aviation industry.

“SKAT completes 800 displays with the grand finale at Wings India 2026 at Hyderabad! This journey has been nothing short of legendary. Thank you all for your love and support always,” the team posted on its X-handle.

“The #Suryakirans have etched precision, discipline, and #NationalPride across our skies — proof that #excellence, when flown with passion, leaves a legacy that only grows stronger with time,” the IAF’s Training Command said to mark the occasion.

Raised in 1996, SKAT, also referred to as the ‘Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force’, is among the very few nine-aircraft aerobatic formations in the world and the only one in Asia. Nine is the highest number of aircraft in an aerobatic team anywhere.

The team took to the skies with the indigenous HAL HJT-16 Kiran Mk-2 trainer, initially starting off with a four-aircraft formation and expanding to a nine-aircraft formation by 1998. In May 2006, SKAT was established as a separate squadron.

No 52 Squadron, the Sharks, an erstwhile MiG-21 Type-77 squadron, the IAF’s youngest flying unit that had been raised in January 1986, was reformed with the SKAT at Bidar Air Force Station near Bengaluru, which is also home to one of the IAF’s largest flying training centres. The squadron’s motto, ‘Sadaiva Sarvōttama’, translated as ‘Always The Best’, is an intrinsic part of the Suryakiran’s ethos.

After Aero India 2011, flying by the SKAT was suspended due to the IAF facing a shortage of trainer aircraft. In February 2015, the team was reformed with the induction of the British Aerospace Hawk trainer aircraft.

The aircraft was formally inducted into the IAF in February 2008 and is used to train all budding fighter pilots. The aircraft is powerful and agile with modern avionics and has the capability to carry about 3,000 kg of bombs, rockets, and missiles along with a 30 mm cannon. It has a top speed of Mach 1.2.

Behind the glamour and glitz of close formation flying – the ultimate test of a fighter pilot’s abilities of concentration, coordination, and unflinching nerves — lies a tough regimen of careful selection, extensive training, diligence, and spectacular teamwork. In addition is the meticulous technical evaluation of all manoeuvres and flying procedures that have to be ratified and approved by the IAF’s Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment before they can be put into practice.

All SKAT members are volunteers who must be fighter pilots, have eight years of service with at least 1,000 hours of flying, and be qualified flying instructors. Candidates are invited to fly with the team, where their performance and personality traits are evaluated. Over the next six months or so, selected pilots then fly 70-75 sorties practising various manoeuvres before they get into the formation flying team.

Generally, selected pilots serve with SKAT for about three years. Starting off at high altitude with a single aircraft sortie, flying with the team leader or the deputy team leader, the new member moves on to two-aircraft and then three-aircraft formation flying. After mastering the skill of flying with two aircraft on either side, the next stage is four-aircraft and six-aircraft sorties before finally graduating to nine-aircraft sorties. All types of manoeuvres are undertaken during various training stages.

In close formation flying, there is no margin for error, especially at low levels. The displays are performed in the height band of 30 meters to 1,200 meters at an average speed of 550 km per hour, which requires a high degree of maturity, skills, and discipline among the aircrew. The manoeuvres can be in the vertical plane or the horizontal plane, depending on the visibility, cloud cover, and terrain.

Formation aerobatics in the IAF dates back to 1944, when the first-ever display team called IAF Display Flight was formed with six Spitfires, four Cornells, and two Harvards. Later, a few ad hoc teams carried out aerobatic displays on special occasions, such as the Air Force Day parade and firepower demonstrations. One such team consisted of four MiG-21s, called the Red Archers. The precision and spectacle of these teams were comparable to those of display teams from elsewhere. For the Aero India 2001, a special Mirage 2000 aerobatic team was formed.

During the golden jubilee year of the IAF in 1982, handpicked fighter pilots from various squadrons formed an aerobatic team for the IAF called ‘The Thunderbolts’. Flying blue and white Hunter fighter bombers, this team captivated audiences for about a decade, and it gave its last public display in 1989.

The experience gained from the Thunderbolts was put to good use by a four-aircraft team called the Formation Aerobatic Team, set up in Bidar in 1990 on Kiran-II trainers. Though the team did not give any public displays, it ensured that formation aerobatic skills were maintained in the IAF.

In early 1996, serious planning began for AVIA-96, the first major airshow and aviation trade event ever hosted in India. The organisers’ initial intention was to invite an aerobatic team from overseas, but some senior IAF officers were confident that the world’s fourth largest air force would be able to field its own team. This formed the genesis of the present team, the Suryakiran, meaning rays of the sun.

In May 1996, Wing Commander Kuldeep Malik, who as a Flight Lieutenant had been a member of the ‘Thunderbolts’, and then serving as an instructor at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, was moved to Bidar, with instructions to raise a new aerobatic team.

The pioneer team comprised Squadron Leader AK Murgai, Squadron Leader VK Khorana, Squadron Leader S Prabhakaran, Squadron Leader AR Gore, Squadron Leader RK Obheroi, Squadron Leader N Kanitkar, Squadron Leader PK Vohra, Flight Lieutenant T Sharma, Flight Lieutenant K Prem Kumar, and Flight Lieutenant KK Dubey.

During these early months, the team flew overtime, graduating from aerobatics in four-aircraft ‘box’ formation to six-aircraft in ‘shockwave’ formation. The first six-aircraft formation took wings on August 8, 1996. There were two manoeuvres that the team finally managed to get through with a little bit of trouble. The first was the ‘goblet’ roll and the other the ‘tango’ roll — the latter incidentally was a historic first for the IAF because even the famed Thunderbolts did not do this manoeuvre.

Soon, the SKAT was tasked to carry out their first public display — a flawless six-aircraft display for the golden jubilee celebrations of Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore, on September 15, 1996. The team first displayed a formation of nine aircraft during the Independence Day flypast over the Red Fort in 1998. The first full-fledged nine-aircraft aerobatic display was to follow at Palam on October 8, 1998, to mark Air Force Day.