35 years on, Army officially pays tribute to Indian soldiers killed in Sri Lanka peace keeping operations

35 years on, Army officially pays tribute to Indian soldiers killed in Sri Lanka peace keeping operations

Sri Lanka was India's first major overseas military campaign post-Independence

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:35 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
A PTI screen grab
About 35 years after the last troops of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) stepped off Sri Lankan soil, the Army, for the first time officially paid tributes to those who had laid down their lives in the three-year operation, with Chief of Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday.

As part of the operation, Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran of the 8th Battalion of the Mahar Regiment, was returning from a search operation in Sri Lanka, late at night on November 25, 1987, when his column was ambushed by a group of militants.

Operation Viraat, Operation Trishul, Operation Checkmate, Operation Main Road, Operation Tiger Hunt and Operation Thrividra are among other major anti-insurgency operations and strike missions undertaken by the IPKF in different areas. Sri Lanka was also the first combat exposure for the Navy’s newly formed Special Forces unit, the Indian Marine Special Force, now known as the Marine Commando Force.

