4 Rafales make 'Pitch Black' debut as India deepens defence ties with Australia

In the morning of July 17 four Indian Air Force Rafale fighter aircraft touched down at Australia airbase for Exercise Pitch Black — 2026. The premier biennial multinational air combat exercise brings together Air Forces of 19 nations.

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About a 100 aircraft and over 2,500 personnel are participating in the drill being held from July 20 to August 7. It provides a unique platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational cooperation, besides exemplifying the deepening strategic partnership between New Delhi and Canberra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Australia in July, where he had announced strategic agreements covering nuclear energy and defence.

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“Flying the formidable Rafale, the IAF will train alongside friendly Air Forces. The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices,” the IAF said on Friday. The exercise focuses on advanced air combat tactics, integrated mission planning and practices offensive and defensive aerial manoeuvres in a simulated war environment under different operational scenarios.

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Supported by the IL-78 midair refuellers and accompanied by two C-17 strategic heavylifters and 120 personnel, the fighters flew south-eastwards across the Indian Ocean and the Timor Sea to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base at Darwin on the northern coast in the province of Northern Territory. It is one of Australis’s main forward mounting bases, which shares the runway with Darwin International Airport.

This is for the first time that Rafales are participating in the biennial exercise, in which the IAF has been participating in 2018. In earlier editions of the drill, the IAF had fielded Su-30 MKI fighters, along with C-17 and C-130 aircraft.

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Besides the Rafales, other fighters from different countries participating in the drill include the US F-35 Lightning, F/A-18 Super Hornet, EF-2000 Typhoon and the F-16 Fighting Falcon. In addition, special mission and support aircraft include the EA-18G Growler, E-7A Wedgetail, C-130J Super Hercules and KC-135.

“Over the next three weeks, our Air Warriors will fly alongside counterparts from participating nations towards enhancing interoperability, sharpening combat flying skills, strengthening relationships and building ever lasting bonds,” the Indian High Commission in Canberra posted on its X handle.

Evolution of Exercise Pitch Black

The first Pitch Black exercise was held in 1981, which was an internal RAAF event. International participation began in 1983 with the USA, followed by Singapore in 1990, which several countries joining further down the course. Over the exercise’s history, more than 20 nations have travelled to Australia.

This is the Royal Australian Air Force’s largest international exercise featuring complex, combat-like scenarios across one of the largest military training areas in the world over a three-week period, according to its website. The name ‘Pitch Black’ is believed to refer to the emphasis on night-time flying over large unpopulated areas during these early exercises, although the exercise was not conducted on moonless nights.

“Alongside the exercise, the Northern Territory community will once again have the opportunity to see participating aircraft in the air and on the ground, and meet military personnel from Brunei, Canada, Fiji, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States,” the website states.

Pitch Black 26 Exercise Commander Air Commodore Matt McCormack, said in a statement issued by the RAAF that Exercise Pitch Black strengthens Australia’s relationships with its allies and partners through air combat integration in challenging scenarios.

“Exercise Pitch Black 26 is vital for the preparedness and collective security of both Australia and the region. By training together in complex scenarios, we enhance our shared preparedness and ability to operate together, while also demonstrating our collective commitment to maintaining regional stability and security,” he said.

Deepening India-Australia ties

Strategic ties between India and Australia began evolving in 2006 with a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation being inked, followed by institutionalisation of Bilateral Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in 2009. In 2020, the ties were upgraded to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement being signed. Australia labelled India a “Top-Tier Security Partner” in its 2023-24 Defence Strategic Review. In addition, India and Australia regularly conduct bilateral and multi-lateral military drills across all three services.

“These agreements have enabled closer defence cooperation through regular defence exercises, strategic dialogues and training exchanges, enhancing our interoperability to address threats to our collective security,” a note on bilateral relations by Australia’s High Commission in New Delhi states.

The 20-point joint statement on Australia-India Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (2026) issued on July 9 reaffirms the vitality of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and commits both the nations to strengthen comprehensive defence cooperation, deepening strategic dialogue and intensifying cooperation.

This includes consultations on defence-related developments in the Indo-Pacific that affect shared interests, increasing the complexity of defence exercises and accelerating interoperability and information sharing, expanding aircraft deployments from each other’s territories, deepening connections between defence force personnel through exchanges, education, training and liaison and exploring opportunities to cooperate in recruiting for skilled defence workforces.

Both countries will also embrace the growing potential of defence industries on both sides through encouraging integration, industry engagement and building supply chain resilience, deepen collaboration between our defence innovation ecosystems and develop arrangements for advanced defence science and technology collaboration, besides cooperation in other fields such as counter-terrorism and disaster management.