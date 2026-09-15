47 years on, widow of soldier with bronchial asthma who died due to cardiac arrest to get special pension

Almost half-a-century after a soldier died from cardiac arrest, his widow has been granted special family pension after it emerged from documents obtained by her in 2024 that she had been wrongly informed that the disease from which her husband was suffering was not attributable to military service.

The soldier was enrolled in the Indian Army in January 1963 and was to be released on medical grounds in October 1979 because he was suffering from bronchial asthma. However, he died in August 1979 due to cardiac arrest.

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His widow, Amrit Kaur, applied for grant of special family pension, but it was denied on the pretext that the death of her husband was neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service. She was sanctioned ordinary family pension, which is lower.

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It was in May 2024, that she sought the medical records of her late husband through the Right to Information. In her petition before the Armed Forces Tribunal, she contended that on examining the documents she found that she had been wrongly informed that the death of her husband was neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service.

She averred that the disability which eventually caused the death of her husband, had in fact, been declared aggravated by military service in the proceedings of the release medical board (RMB) held in June 1979.

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Moreover, a medical board held in December 1976 had held the disability of her husband as aggravated by due to stress and strain of service. Her husband died from cardiac arrest and was a patient of bronchial asthma. The linkage of both the diseases is also mentioned in the death certificate of her husband.

The Tribunal’s Chandigarh Bench, comprising Justice Umesh Chandra Sharma and Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, observed in their order of September 9 that the RMB held shortly before the scheduled discharge of the deceased, had specifically opined that bronchial asthma was aggravated by military service.

“The Supreme Court has emphasised the importance of the opinion of the duly constituted medical board in matters relating to attributability and aggravation of disability. An administrative authority cannot substitute its own opinion for the opinion of the competent medical authority in the absence of any proper medical basis,” the Bench said.

The Bench noted that the proceedings of the RMB was also not referred by the Principal controller of Defence Accounts (Pension), Allahabad. “An administrative rejection based merely upon the assertion that the death was due to cardiac arrest cannot override the medical findings available on record, particularly when the applicant has placed material showing a nexus between the cardiac arrest and the service-aggravated disease,” the Bench said.

Reference was also made of an earlier judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had ruled that pensionary claims of Armed Forces personnel are to be considered on the basis of the medical record and the findings of the competent medical authorities and cannot be rejected by ignoring such material.

Holding that the material on record establishes the nexus between bronchial asthma and cardiac arrest, the Bench directed the authorities concerned to release special family pension to the widow with effect from August 1979 for life nd issue a fresh pension payment order after calculating the arrears.