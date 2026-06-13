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Home / Tribune Defence / 7 alumni of Mohali preparatory institute become Army, Air Force officers

7 alumni of Mohali preparatory institute become Army, Air Force officers

President Droupadi Murmu reviews passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:27 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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The new Army officers are Paramjot Singh from Hoshiarpur, son of a businessman and a staff nurse with the Health Department; Abhay Singh Raghav from Mohali, son of a Civil Registration Officer with the Health Department and a private school teacher; Aniket Kahol from Hoshiarpur, son of a businessman; and Anurag Chauhan from Pathankot.
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Seven alumni of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, were commissioned into the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force on Saturday.

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Four have become officers in the Army as part of the 158th Regular Course at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, the passing out parade of which was reviewed by President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

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The new Army officers are Paramjot Singh from Hoshiarpur, son of a businessman and a staff nurse with the Health Department; Abhay Singh Raghav from Mohali, son of a Civil Registration Officer with the Health Department and a private school teacher; Aniket Kahol from Hoshiarpur, son of a businessman; and Anurag Chauhan from Pathankot.

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Three have become Flying Officers from the Air Force Academy’s 217th Course in Dundigal near Hyderabad. The Combined Graduation Parade was reviewed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Air Force officers include Udaibir Singh from Ropar, son of an Air Force veteran; Vasu Mehta from SAS Nagar, whose parents are government teachers; and Karan Kaushish, also from SAS Nagar, whose mother works in the judicial court while his father is a businessman.

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The Air Force officers include Udaibir Singh from Ropar, son of an Air Force veteran; Vasu Mehta from SAS Nagar, whose both parents are government teachers; and Karan Kaushish, also from SAS Nagar, whose mother works in the judicial court while his father is a businessman.

The Air Force officers include Udaibir Singh from Ropar, son of an Air Force veteran; Vasu Mehta from SAS Nagar, whose parents are government teachers; and Karan Kaushish, also from SAS Nagar, whose mother works in the judicial court while his father is a businessman.

Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora has congratulated the cadets on their commissioning and exhorted them to work even harder in their careers as service officers and serve with distinction.

Major General Ajay H. Chauhan, (retd), Director of MRSAFPI, congratulated the cadets and asked them to uphold the ideals of the defence services and bring honour to the nation, state and their alma mater.

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