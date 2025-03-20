DT
Home / Defence / Acquisition proposals worth Rs 54,000 crore for AWACS, torpedos and tank engines approved

Acquisition proposals worth Rs 54,000 crore for AWACS, torpedos and tank engines approved

The Defence Acquisition Council has also approved guidelines for reducing the timelines at various stages of the capital acquisition process to make it faster, more effective and efficient
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:24 PM Mar 20, 2025 IST
For the Indian Army, Acceptance of Necessity for procurement of 1,350 horsepower engine has been accorded to upgrade the present 1000 horsepower engine for the T-90 tanks. File
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) to eight capital acquisition proposals amounting to over Rs 54,000 crore in a meeting chaired by the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, on March 20.

For the Indian Army, AoN for procurement of 1,350 horsepower engine was accorded to upgrade the present 1000 horsepower engine for the T-90 tanks. This will enhance the battlefield mobility of these tanks, especially in high-altitude areas by increasing the power to weight ratio. 

AoN for procurement of Varunastra Torpedoes (Combat) far the Indian Navy has been accorded by DAC. 

Varunastra is an indigenously-developed ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory. Induction of additional quantities of this torpedo would enhance the Navy’s capability against submarine threats. 

For the Indian Air Force, AoN for procurement of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Aircraft Systems has been approved.

AEW&C systems are capability enhancers which can change the complete spectrum of warfare and exponentially increase the combat potential of every other weapon system. 

As a part of celebrating 2025 as ‘Year of Reforms’ in the Ministry of Defence, DAC has also approved the guidelines for reducing the timelines at various stages of the capital acquisition process to make it faster, more effective and efficient.

