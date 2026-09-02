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Home / Tribune Defence / Aero India 2027 to be held in Bengaluru from February 8-12, Defence Ministry opens registrations from Sept 3

Aero India 2027 to be held in Bengaluru from February 8-12, Defence Ministry opens registrations from Sept 3

Aero India is Asia's largest air show and one of the world's premier aerospace and defence exhibitions

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:21 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The 16th edition of biennial Aero-India is to be held in Bengaluru from February 8-12, 2027, the Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday.

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Aero India, is Asia’s largest air show and one of the world’s premier aerospace and defence exhibitions. The event, like past editions will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

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Organised by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, the event will bring together leading global aerospace and defence companies, policymakers, technology experts, innovators, industry stakeholders and defence forces personnel on a common platform.

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Aero India 2027 is expected to provide a significant impetus to India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and its emergence as a trusted partner in the global defence and aerospace supply chain. The event will facilitate greater participation of Indian defence industries, including MSMEs and start-ups, while creating avenues for partnerships, investments, exports and technology collaboration.

Aero India has emerged as a flagship international event showcasing the nation’s growing capabilities in aerospace, defence manufacturing, emerging technologies and innovation. It provides a dynamic platform for business engagement, technology exchange, international cooperation and strategic dialogue, while highlighting India’s expanding defence industrial ecosystem and its growing role in the global aerospace and defence sector.

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The five-day event will feature a comprehensive exhibition and a range of business and strategic engagements, providing opportunities for industry-to-industry interactions, government-to-industry engagements, technology demonstrations and collaborations. It will also feature spectacular aerial displays by the Indian Air Force and participating international flying teams, offering visitors an opportunity to witness advanced aviation capabilities in action.

A dedicated web-based portal has been developed for Aero India 2027 to facilitate seamless participation and provide comprehensive services for exhibitors as well as visitors. Online registration and booking of exhibition space will be facilitated through www.aeroindia.gov.in, with exhibitor registrations scheduled to commence from September 3, 2026.

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