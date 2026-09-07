AFT upholds Army action against Lt Colonel over affair with officer’s wife, says inspection of sensitive documents can suffice

Upholding the action initiated by the Army against a Lieutenant Colonel for allegedly having an illicit relationship with the wife of another officer, the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has held that, in extremely sensitive matters, supplying physical copies of certain documents can be withheld and that inspection of the said documents on office premises would suffice.

Following a complaint by an officer, the Army convened a court of inquiry (COI) to investigate the matter. Thereafter, a show-cause notice was issued to the Lieutenant Colonel in 2024, asking why his services should not be terminated for an act unbecoming of a person in uniform, punishable under the Army Act.

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In view of the nature of the allegations prima facie established in the COI, the competent authority opined that, considering the totality of the facts and circumstances, the sensitivity of the matter, and the requirement of maintaining Army discipline and order, administrative action should be taken instead of conducting a regular court-martial.

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The Lieutenant Colonel, in separate petitions filed before the AFT, challenged both the conduct of the COI and the issuance of the show-cause notice, alleging that he was not granted a proper opportunity to defend himself and that certain statutory provisions were not complied with.

While challenging the show-cause notice, he contended that, to effectively defend himself, the entire proceedings of the COI should have been supplied to him. He claimed that only part of the COI proceedings had been supplied to him and that the exhibits, documentary evidence, findings, opinion and recommendations of the competent authority, as well as statements of certain witnesses, had been withheld.

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The Tribunal Bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen CP Mohanty, in its recent order, observed that, taking note of the obscene nature of the evidence contained in the COI, the Chief of the Army Staff had granted permission under Rule 184(2) of the Army Rules to withhold the said exhibits from being supplied to any person.

The show-cause notice also informed the Lieutenant Colonel that a copy of the said exhibits was available with the Discipline and Vigilance Directorate at Army Headquarters and that he was at liberty to peruse them, if so desired, for the purpose of preparing his reply.

In an earlier hearing, the AFT had directed that the officer, along with his counsel, be permitted to inspect all relevant documents in the chamber of the Joint Registrar of the AFT. He was, however, not permitted to take photographs of or obtain photocopies of the documents, though he could make notes during the inspection.

The Bench observed that, at the time of inspection, the entire proceedings of the COI were made available to the officer. These included a printout of the WhatsApp chats comprising 2,317 pages in five volumes; several other exhibits; a CD containing the entire WhatsApp chat; printouts of photographs of the officer and the lady in question; and a CD containing the photographs.

“From the material on record, we find that the entire inspection of the documents was carried out in the presence of the Registrar and the Joint Registrar. Therefore, the applicant, based on the inspection conducted and the information so received, should now file his reply to the show-cause notice, and thereafter it would be for the competent authority to proceed in accordance with law,” the Bench ruled, adding that no statutory rights had been violated in the case.