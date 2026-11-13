Agnipath: Short-term fixes cannot address manpower challenges

Projected as a transformative initiative for recruiting personnel below officer rank (PBOR) into the Armed Forces, the Agnipath scheme was ceremoniously launched by the Government in June 2022. Its stated objectives were to contain the mounting defence pension bill and lower the military’s average age profile. The scheme encountered stiff resistance from the young aspirants, with widespread demand for its scrapping.

The issue is of larger structural profile of the Armed Forces and the ability to meet increasingly complex national security challenges

Four years on, just before the first batch of Agniveers was due to complete its term, the Government recently announced major modifications to the scheme. The 75 per cent Agniveers, not selected for regular enrolment will now be offered an additional two-year engagement, followed by another opportunity for regular enrolment, subject to willingness and meeting prescribed selection criteria. This mid-course correction seeks to retain trained manpower and address the existing shortfall, estimated at around 1.8 lakh. Gorkha recruitment has also suffered, following Nepal's reservations over the scheme.

The issue is no longer simply about modifying recruitment terms, but concerns the larger structural profile of the Indian Armed Forces and the ability to meet increasingly complex national security challenges.

The Flawed Premises

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The Agnipath concept drew inspiration from the 'Tour of Duty' model prevalent in some western countries. It was conceived during the tenure of the late Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. Under the original scheme, eligible youth were recruited for four years, including six months of training. Only 25 per cent were to be retained in regular service for a further 15 years, while the remaining would exit with a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of approximately Rs 11.5 lakh.

The scheme, introduced without adequate institutional consultation, came as a ‘bolt from the blue’ for the three Services, as per the unpublished accounts of a former Army Chief. Its adverse impact was evident in the changing aspirations of young people who had traditionally viewed military service as an honourable career or a family tradition. Many began exploring alternative avenues, such as the Central Armed Police Forces.

During interactions with Agniveers at regimental functions, their apprehension about the future was palpable. There was genuine concern that those released after four years might be perceived as discards, rather than proud veterans. Uncertainty surrounding re-employment and lateral placements further compounded their insecurity.

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Unhealthy internal competition, its potential impact on unit ethos and cohesion was a matter of concern as the regimental system is the bedrock of the Army, especially in combat units. Six months of training was considered inadequate to prepare the soldiers, physically and psychologically, for the demands of technology-intensive warfare.

The pension argument itself merits closer examination. Defence pension for 2026–27 is budgeted at Rs 1,71,338 crore, against a total defence allocation of Rs 7.85 lakh crore. The pension establishment includes civilian defence employees, around 17 percent of the total defence pensioners but account for roughly 36 percent of the pension allocations, whose liabilities constitute a significant component. The issue, therefore, cannot be addressed solely by altering the recruitment and service conditions of military personnel.

Agnipath 2.0: Reset

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The Cabinet decision marks a major change in respect of the 75 per cent Agniveers as brought out above. The extended period will carry higher remuneration and seniority-related provisions. The 25 per cent selected on merit will continue to be enrolled in regular service. While the revised arrangement represents a substantial departure from its original framework, the Government maintains that Agnipath scheme will continue and will not roll back to the earlier regular recruitment model.

The revised arrangement raises fresh questions. Units could now have regular soldiers, Agniveers selected for regular enrolment, personnel on extended engagement and those serving their initial four-year term. Multiple categories, with different service conditions could complicate leadership, administration and personnel management. The latest decision may address the immediate concerns of the first batch Agniveers, but it does not resolve the fundamental weaknesses of the Agnipath model.

A Comprehensive Military Manpower Policy

Any major institutional transformation that relies on post-hoc corrections to rectify foundational flaws requires serious introspection. The Armed Forces are not ordinary government departments where manpower can be calibrated primarily through financial calculations. Combat effectiveness must remain the overriding consideration. The following propositions merit attention:

As military needs a stable, long-term career structure for soldiers, sailors and airmen, there is compelling case to restore regular recruitment model. Short-term engagement may be considered for selected categories as an exception.

Pension reforms must examine retirement policies, long-term financial sustainability, particularly the civilian defence pensioners. Fiscal savings should not come at the cost of organisational effectiveness.

The three services have distinct operational environments, technical requirements and manpower needs. A common recruitment philosophy may not adequately address their needs. Hence, the necessity of service specific models.

Recruitment, training and service tenures must reflect the time required to acquire, develop and sustain specified military skills. Retaining experience is particularly important in technology-intensive, specialised operational roles.

Fundamental manpower changes must be preceded by detailed consultations, supported by professional assessments of operational implications.

The need for a younger military, with an appropriate balance between youthful energy and experience, is undeniable. Equally, the need to rationalise the pension burden cannot be ignored. However, fiscal considerations should not determine the architecture of military recruitment.

The Agnipath experiment has brought these competing imperatives into sharp focus. Rather than perpetually modifying a scheme whose foundational assumptions remain contested, the Government needs to formulate a coherent, long-term military manpower policy.

Ultimately, the measure of military reform is neither how much it saves on pensions nor how young it makes the force. It is how effectively the defence forces are organised, trained, equipped and prepared to fight and win the next war.