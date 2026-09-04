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Home / Tribune Defence / Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visits Army’s Western command, focuses on synergised operations

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visits Army’s Western command, focuses on synergised operations

The interaction focused on enhancing operational preparedness, strengthening joint planning and furthering integration between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for synergised operations

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:38 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh at the headquarters of the Western Command in Chandimandir. Image credit: Western Command
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Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, visited Headquarters Western Command, Chandimandir, and interacted with Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command and other senior officers.

The interaction focused on enhancing operational preparedness, strengthening joint planning and furthering integration between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for synergised operations.

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During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, both the services had operated in close coordination for air defence as well as offensive operations through an integrated and networked environment.

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The Air Chief also interacted with air warriors serving with the Western Command, acknowledging their vital role in fostering seamless Army-Air Force integration and reinforcing the shared commitment to mission readiness and decisive operational response.

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