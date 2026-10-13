Air Chief Marshal AP Singh takes to skies for final fighter sortie in Tejas

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who superannuates at the end of this month, undertook his final flying sortie on the indigenous Tejas fighter jet.

The IAF on Monday evening posted a video and pictures of the IAF Chief on social media platform X with the caption “Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, takes to the skies for his last fighter sortie.”

Advertisement

The IAF Chief did the sortie during Exercise Tarang Shakti (Sept 26-Oct 12) at the IAF base at Jodhpur. He was flying alongside a plane of a friendly foreign country and the IAF’s own Suryakiran Aerobatic Team.

Advertisement

“The sortie reflects the spirit of a fighter pilot who has always believed in leading from the front,” the IAF said.

The IAF chief in his younger days, at the rank of Group Captain, was the Project Director (Flight Test) at National Flight Test Centre looking after flight testing of Tejas. Public sector plane make Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has made the Tejas. The IAF has 40 planes in its fleet while the first deliveries of the upgraded version called the Tejas Mark1A are set to commence anytime now. In all, the Ministry of Defence has placed an order of 180 such planes in two tranches.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the IAF described the sortie saying “one chapter draws to a close, the passion remains undiminished…a defining moment in a distinguished career shaped by an abiding passion for flying and an unwavering commitment to serving the Nation.”

The IAF Chief who took over on September 30,2024, ends his tenure at the age of 62. The government has announced his successor Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was commissioned on December 21, 1984, in fighter stream of the IAF. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. He is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with more than 5000 hours of service flying on a variety of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft.

His operational tenures include being the Commanding Officer of a MiG-27 Sqn and Air Officer Commanding of an air base. As a test pilot, he led the MiG 29 upgrade project management team at Moscow, Russia.

During his tenure, the outgoing IAF Chief served as Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command Gandhinagar and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command, Shillong.

Prior to taking over as the Chief, he also served as the Vice Chief.