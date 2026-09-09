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Home / Tribune Defence / Air-to-air refuelling pods: IAF plans indigenous upgrade for six IL-78 tankers

Air-to-air refuelling pods: IAF plans indigenous upgrade for six IL-78 tankers

Air-to-air refuelling is a critical force multiplier as it enhances the range, endurance and operational capabilities of fighters, transport aircraft as well as helicopters

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:38 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Il-78 aerial tanker and Tu-160 supersonic bomber demonstrate refueling. Pic: iStock
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With the process of procuring new air-to-air refueling aircraft facing headwinds, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking at refurbishing its existing fleet of six ageing refuelers through the indigenous route.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has sought partners from the Indian industry to develop air-to-air refuelling pods (ARPs) through which fuel is transferred from the tanker aircraft to the receiving aircraft.

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“The existing ARPs are aging and are based on foreign technologies and therefore facing obsolescence, low reliability and high sustenance costs. The replacement or upgradation of existing pods, to meet current operational needs and strategic autonomy, is critical requirement and time bound,” a request for proposal floated by the DRDO earlier this month states.

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The IAF currently depends on foreign manufacturers for air-to-air refueling pods and therefore the lack of indigenous solutions leads to operational, supply chain and technology obsolescence challenges. Development with upgraded technologies is needed to modernise these pods, improve reliability and include additional control/ operating systems, the RFP adds.

The IAF has a fleet of six Russian IL-78 MKI mid-air refuelers with the No.78 Squadron, nicknamed Mars, based at Agra. These aircraft, inducted into the IAF in 2003, are equipped with the Israeli ARP-3 refuelling pod. Each aircraft carried three pods, one under each wing and the third on the rear fuselage.

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Air-to-air refuelling is a critical force multiplier as it enhances the range, endurance and operational capabilities of fighters, transport aircraft as well as helicopters. All fighters presently in the IAF service are equipped with in-flight refuelling, though most of them were modified for the purpose in the later part of their operational life.

Interestingly, some IAF and Navy fighters are also capable of “buddy refuelling”, where fighters can draw fuel from another fighter while airborne through a similar but smaller refuelling pod attached onto a fighter’s external hardpoint where weapons of auxiliary fuel tanks are carried.

The replacement for the ARP-3, according to the RFP, likely to have additional sub-systems and sensors for operational and safety requirements, and a more advanced power system. Refuelling pods are highly technical, with their own inbuilt power generator, electrical systems, hose control, fire-detection alarms and other sensors.

A process is also underway to convert six pre-owned Boeing 767 twin-engine wide-body commercial aircraft into refuelling aircraft for the IAF, under a partnership between the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The IAF has been seeking new tanker aircraft for over a decade.

The new refuelers, compatible with NATO standards, are expected to enter service by 2030. In the meantime, India has wet-leased the US KC-135 tanker, based on the Boeing 707 airframe for training and stop-gap arrangement.

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