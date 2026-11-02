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Home / Tribune Defence / All Air Force Schools across the country adopt child digital safety programme

All Air Force Schools across the country adopt child digital safety programme

This initiative has been taken by the Indian Air Force Educational and Cultural Society under the aegis of Air Headquarters

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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In the era of affordable high-speed internet, smart devices and access to social media, school-going children are extensively exposed to unregulated digital spaces which are primarily designed for adults. Pic: iStock
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All Air Force Schools across the country have been on-boarded onto ScrollControl, a comprehensive child digital safety programme through Information Sharing and Analysis Center Foundation (ISAC) to build cyber safety capability in these schools and protect children from online hazards.

This initiative has been taken by the Indian Air Force Educational and Cultural Society under the aegis of Air Headquarters.

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As many as 261 teachers from 42 Air Force Schools have undergone certification course as Cyber Crime Intervention Officers, to protect children from online grooming and exploitation, misuse of artificial intelligence, gaming-related harm and financial frauds, and also enabling them to preserve digital evidence and act as first responders, according to an official statement.

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In the era of affordable high-speed internet, smart devices and access to social media, school-going children are extensively exposed to unregulated digital spaces which are primarily designed for adults.

To ensure safety of school children in the cyber space, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed affiliated schools to incorporate cyber safety best practices through the monthly observance of Cyber Jagrookta Diwas. The present initiative enables Air Force Schools to align with this requirement with trained in-house capability, the IAF said on Monday.

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Through ScrollControl, Air Force Schools will be able to form cyber clubs, certify students on cyber safety, conduct awareness sessions for parents and staff, access age-appropriate content rating platform for families, and be recognised as a cybersafe school.

The training and certification of teachers, their empanelment on the National Security Database, and 24x7 victim support through a multi-disciplinary ecosystem of cyber lawyers, cyber psychologists and forensic experts are being provided under this programme through ISAC.

Set up as a welfare measures and provide continuity of education in face of frequent transfers, Air Force Schools have been established at many important Air Force stations and primarily cater to serving and retired defence personnel, and a limited number of entitled civilians.

They are co-educational and predominantly affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education, offering education from kindergarten up to Class 12 in science, commerce and humanities streams.

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