Armed robotic dogs, nano-drones join Indo-US troops for urban clearance drills at Yudh Abhyas

Robotic dogs and nano-drones are being employed along with snipers for conducting building clearance and room intervention operations during the ongoing Exercise Yudh Abhyas, a joint drill between Indian and US troops at Auli in Uttarakhand.

Visuals emerging from the exercise locations show a robotic dog equipped with an assault rifle and other sensors being used during the drill to carry out some combat related activities that would normally be done by soldiers.

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The drills demonstrated the coordinated use of specialised personnel and unmanned technology in urban and built-up operational scenarios. Unmanned systems are force-multipliers by enhancing capability and flexibility in close-quarters battle and urban environment, while reducing the risk to soldiers.

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The 22nd edition of the annual exercise, held alternatively in India and the US, commenced on September 15, with different components being held simultaneously at Auli and Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of both armies for employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. It will strengthen interoperability, facilitate exchanges of best operational practices and strengthen joint planning and execution, according to an official statement.

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Technology infusion forms a key focus area, with the training including the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance. The demonstration of contemporary weapon systems will be undertaken at Mahajan.

Subject matter experts from both armies will also exchange views on emerging technologies and developments in multi-domain warfare.

The exercise provides an opportunity for both armies to share tactics, techniques and procedures; and enhance their ability to undertake coordinated military operations across varied terrain and operational environment, the statement said.