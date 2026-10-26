Army artillery, helicopters and more: Centre clears Rs 2.12 lakh crore deals; who gets what

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the Ministry of Defence’s apex decision-making body, on Monday approved major proposals for the procurement of new UAVs, artillery guns, next-generation warships and a new type of helicopter for the Indian Armed Forces.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), or in-principle approval, for capital acquisition proposals worth an estimated Rs 2,12,000 crore.

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Of the total approved procurements, nearly 82 per cent will be sourced from Indian industry.

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For the Army, the DAC approved the procurement of a self-propelled tracked gun system. The Indian Army currently operates the K9 Vajra artillery gun, which moves on tank-style tracks and can traverse rough terrain.

The DAC also approved separate requirements for a new light multi-role helicopter (LMRH) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Army. The helicopter will be used for reconnaissance and surveillance, combat operations, search and rescue of troops, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Sources said it would be a twin-engined helicopter.

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A major focus of the DAC meeting was on drones, which played a significant role in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May last year. The DAC approved a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) for defensive operations to tackle enemy drones. For offensive operations, the list includes an unmanned aerial system described in military terminology as a “brick long-range” system. A “brick” framework refers to modular, rugged and highly compact components or payloads.

The DAC also approved a surveillance UAV, an integrated UAV system capable of conducting surveillance and carrying out strikes, and a “kamikaze” drone designed to destroy itself upon impact.

The DAC cleared the Army’s requirements for a very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS) and high-mobility vehicles (HMVs).

The Ministry of Defence said, “HMVs will boost operational capabilities, logistic support and mobility in challenging terrain.” The VSHORADS will be used to engage new-generation, small-sized aerial threats, while the C-UAS will improve the survivability of tanks on the modern battlefield. The surveillance and drone systems will enhance the Army’s surveillance and targeting capabilities, it added.

The Navy also received approval for the Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS) and a next-generation destroyer, a warship that will be built using modern techniques and have a displacement of more than 10,000 tonnes. The AODS will strengthen the effectiveness of the Navy’s anti-missile defences, particularly against modern anti-ship missiles deployed by adversaries.

The platforms, which will be designed and built indigenously, will feature modern warfare capabilities and enhance the Navy’s combat strength.

For the IAF, the DAC approved air defence systems and a mobile X-band Doppler weather radar system aimed at improving its air defence and war-fighting capabilities. The radar system will provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas.

An AoN is the first step in the defence acquisition process. It is followed by the issuance of requests for proposals, trials and contract negotiations before final contracts are signed.