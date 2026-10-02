Army boxer clinches gold on Asian Games debut, wins 4-0 in 80 kg final

Indian Army boxer Havildar Ankush Panghal clinched the gold medal on his Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya, winning the men’s 80 kg boxing event after defeating South Korea’s Kim Minseong 4-0 in the final.

With the historic triumph, Ankush became the first Indian male boxer since Amit Panghal in 2018 to win an Asian Games gold, the Army said on Friday.

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“Adding another golden chapter to an outstanding season, Ankush follows up his Commonwealth Games 2026 gold with an Asian Games gold, completing a remarkable back-to-back triumph at two major international championships,” the Army said.

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The 21-year-old boxer hails from Bheria village in Hisar district of Haryana and is the youngest of six siblings. He joined the Army in 2024 under the Mission Olympics programme at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune.

Ankush initially played kabaddi before switching to boxing at the age of 11. He trained with limited facilities at a local government school in his village before joining an academy, where he trained alongside other local boys under coach Pradeep Sawant.

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He won a silver medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida in 2025 and followed it up with gold at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in Czechia in 2026. He also represented India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Several boxers from the Indian Armed Forces, including women pugilists, have excelled at national and international events. The Army trains selected athletes at the ASI under its Mission Olympics programme in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India. Sportspersons from the Armed Forces have also won many medals in other disciplines.

The Armed Forces also support athletes in disciplines such as shooting, archery, wrestling, rowing, fencing and weightlifting.

Established in July 2001, the ASI is a premier multi-disciplinary training centre that identifies and nurtures sporting talent within the Armed Forces and recruits promising sportspersons from across the country.