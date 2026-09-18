Army, BSF focus on synergy, joint operational capabilities

The Army-BSF Annual Synergy Conference-2026 was held at Chandimandir Military Station on Friday under the aegis of Headquarters Western Command.

The deliberations focused on strengthening joint operational architecture, integrated training, communication protocols, logistics integration, information sharing and counter-drone capabilities.

Advertisement

The conference was chaired by Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, while the BSF delegation, led by Satish S Khandare, Special Director-General BSF (Western Command), Chandigarh, included senior officials from the Punjab and Jammu Frontiers.

Advertisement

The Army Commander emphasised fostering a strong joint security force culture, sustained coordination, interoperability and seamless information sharing to effectively address evolving security challenges.

Khandare highlighted the importance of close Army-BSF coordination, timely exchange of information and greater integration at all levels to strengthen preparedness and ensure a cohesive response to emerging challenges along the nation’s frontiers.

Advertisement

"The conference reaffirmed the resolve of both forces to translate synergy into preparedness and preparedness into decisive operational response," a spokesperson said.