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Home / Tribune Defence / Army, BSF focus on synergy, joint operational capabilities

Army, BSF focus on synergy, joint operational capabilities

Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, emphasises fostering strong joint security force culture, sustained coordination, interoperability and seamless information sharing to effectively address evolving security challenges

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:49 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The Army-BSF Annual Synergy Conference-2026 was chaired by Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, while the BSF delegation, led by Satish S Khandare, Special Director-General BSF (Western Command), Chandigarh, included senior officials from the Punjab and Jammu Frontiers. Photo: Indian Army
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The Army-BSF Annual Synergy Conference-2026 was held at Chandimandir Military Station on Friday under the aegis of Headquarters Western Command.

The deliberations focused on strengthening joint operational architecture, integrated training, communication protocols, logistics integration, information sharing and counter-drone capabilities.

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The conference was chaired by Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, while the BSF delegation, led by Satish S Khandare, Special Director-General BSF (Western Command), Chandigarh, included senior officials from the Punjab and Jammu Frontiers.

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The Army Commander emphasised fostering a strong joint security force culture, sustained coordination, interoperability and seamless information sharing to effectively address evolving security challenges.

Khandare highlighted the importance of close Army-BSF coordination, timely exchange of information and greater integration at all levels to strengthen preparedness and ensure a cohesive response to emerging challenges along the nation’s frontiers.

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"The conference reaffirmed the resolve of both forces to translate synergy into preparedness and preparedness into decisive operational response," a spokesperson said.

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