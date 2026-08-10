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Home / Tribune Defence / Army Chief meets Punjab CM, discusses border security, civil-military synergy

Army Chief meets Punjab CM, discusses border security, civil-military synergy

Mann seeks Army support to strengthen anti-drone capabilities along 532-km Pakistan border

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:55 PM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth, met the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann
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Chief of the Army Staff Gen Dhiraj Seth met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday and discussed issues related to civil-military synergy and regional security.

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This was Gen Seth’s first meeting with the Punjab Chief Minister since he took over as the head of the Indian Army on June 30.

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The meeting assumes significance as Punjab shares a sensitive border with Pakistan. The state was also the hub of military operations during Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the terror attack in Pahalgam last year that killed 26 tourists.

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Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, GOC-in-C, Western Command, and other senior functionaries of the Army Headquarters and the state government were also present.

Matters pertaining to border management, internal security, youth empowerment, rehabilitation of Agniveers and important operational works to enhance defence preparedness figured on the agenda. Recruitment in the Armed Forces and welfare measures, including housing projects for serving personnel and Army veterans, were also discussed.

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“Punjabis have always been on the forefront of safeguarding the borders of the country. The state government is already working tirelessly to enhance the recruitment of Punjabis in the Armed Forces. Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, along with a network of C-Pyte centres, are playing a key role in it,” Gen Seth said.

Pointing out that Punjab has a 532-km hostile border with Pakistan, Mann said anti-drone technology and low-lying interceptive radars were the need of the hour to check cross-border smuggling through drones. He said Punjab was the first state in the country to install its own anti-drone technology and sought the Army Chief’s support in augmenting the efforts of the Punjab Police, which acts as the second line of defence.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that utmost priority should be accorded to completing all ongoing projects initiated in the border areas.

The Army Chief reassured the state government of the Indian Army’s resolve and commitment towards nation-building and expressed his gratitude to the state administration for its policies promoting the welfare of veterans.

Colonel Jasdeep Sandhu, Advisor, Civil-Military Affairs, said the meeting had further strengthened civil-military synergy in the region and enhanced confidence and trust towards jointly ensuring internal security, border tranquillity, response to natural disasters, external threats and other crises.

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