Army Chief reviews operational preparedness along western borders

Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, visited forward areas along the western borders and reviewed the operational readiness of frontline troops deployed along the border with Pakistan.

He also visited Headquarters Panther Division in Amritsar, where he was briefed by senior officers on the operational aspects and the prevailing security situation in the region. A few days ago, Gen Dwivedi had also visited Headquarters Western Command in Chandimandir.

This visit to the Western Sector come in the wake of the Army Chief visiting operational areas on the northern sector. There have been reports of infiltration bids and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control this week, which has also resulted in casualties.

Interacting with the troops, he lauded their professionalism and unwavering commitment, urging the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in line with the Army’s transformation roadmap.

During his visit, he also honoured six veterans, Brig Satinder Singh, Lt Col Amarjit Singh Bhullar, Sub Gulzar Singh, Hony Capt Daljit Singh, Nb Sub Balraj Singh and Lance Havildar Lakhwinder Singh with the ‘Veteran Achievers Award’ at a ceremony held in Jallandhar.

Brigadier Satinder Singh served as the Director, Defence Services Welfare, Punjab, where he enhanced support for war widows by getting the ex-gratia payment from the state government enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore, improving educational opportunities, and reserving jobs for children of martyrs.

Lieutenant Colonel Amarjit Singh Bhullar, served as Deputy Director of Sainik Welfare in Punjab, helped in enhancing army recruitment. He works with the Red Cross Drug De-addiction Centre in Gurdaspur, mentoring young addicts while guiding them to join the armed forces.

Subedar Gulzar Singh, as the Sarpanch of Nijjar village, initiated several development projects, secured funding for schools and improved infrastructure, including roads and medical facilities, while Naib Subedar Balraj Singh actively supports his community by promoting environmental conservation among farmers, providing career guidance for aspiring soldiers, campaigning against drug abuse and assisting the elderly in accessing government welfare schemes.